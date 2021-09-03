Nubank opens 100 ongoing vacancies for training programmers in Salvador

A course to train 100 programmers will be launched in Salvador by Nubank. The initiative is from NuLab Salvador, an innovation and technology center launched by the bank in the capital of Bahia, which promises to train classes by the second quarter of 2022.

Classes will be held between Cubos Academy and Allura digital schools. In addition, the courses will be 100% online and focused on the development of mobile solutions and their systems.

At the end of the courses, students will get together to develop some work with a positive social impact on the Salvador community.

Registrations

Registration starts this Friday (3) and are focused on people who live in Bahia. 70% of vacancies are for residents of Salvador and the Metropolitan Region.

The program will also have criteria for the distribution of classes, in order to guarantee the inclusion of self-declared black or brown students, women and people with disabilities.

To learn more about courses and registration, visit this link.