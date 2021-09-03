Nuuvem celebrates 10 years with sweepstakes and games on sale

The online game store Nuuvem is holding the event “Anuuversário” in celebration of 10 years of existence. Until September 10th, the company will leave at least 1,500 games on offer and will draw more than R$20,000.

For every R$60 in purchases on Nuuvem during the campaign, users will receive a “lucky number” to compete in the draw. There will be four shopping vouchers worth R$5,000 and one worth R$2.5 thousand. The draw will take place on September 28th. Check the regulations here.

The company also made available the 25NUUBOX coupon, which gives a R$ 25 discount on the purchase of the following subscriptions:

3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate;

3-month Xbox Game Pass;

Xbox Live 3, 6 and 12 months.

In addition, all purchases from R$200 with a Banco do Brasil Ourocard Visa credit card will give R$50 in cashback (cash back, which can be used at the store).

O Canaltech separated some games that are with good promotions on Nuuvem — some are for a limited time. Check out the highlights (all for PC):

5. Battlefield 2042

The new game in the series battlefield takes place in the near future, in which the United States and Russia compete for natural resources using high-tech equipment and vehicles.

Battlefield 2042 is with 20% off: from R$249 to R$199. The game will be released on October 23rd. Pre-booking grants early access to open beta and special items.

4. FIFA 22

This year, the football game will feature the new HyperMotion technology, which promises more realism and immersion in the PC and new generation consoles (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S). The algorithm also features machine learning technology, which creates real-time animations and more organic movements.

FIFA 22 is with 12% off: from R$249 to R$219. The game will be released on October 2nd.

3. Scarlet Nexus

This action RPG takes place in the distant future, where people have become capable of awakening extrasensory powers. The problem is that mutants known as Creatures begin to descend from the skies hungry for human brains. Now, the Creature Suppression Force is humanity’s only hope.

Scarlet Nexus is with a 34% discount: from R$199.90 to R$129.99

2. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

The Ultimate version of the franchise’s latest title contains the base game, two Story Mode campaigns and 37 fighters, including extra characters like The Joker, RoboCop, Terminator and Rambo.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is with 48% discount: from R$249.99 for R$129.99.

1. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

The game recounts the story of the Dragon Ball Z anime in RPG format, bringing a combat similar to the series Budokai Tenkaichi. Among the playable characters, there are Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and several others, and we can make them fish, eat, train, fight or simply fly through the vast scenarios already known by fans.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is with 71% discount: R$159.90 for R$44.99.

Other games on sale at Nuuvem

Batman Arkham City – Game of the Year Edition — BRL 7.49 (79% discount)

— BRL 7.49 (79% discount) Devil May Cry 5 — Deluxe Edition — R$ 62.49 (29% discount)

— R$ 62.49 (29% discount) Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition — BRL 129.99 (50% discount)

— BRL 129.99 (50% discount) Metal Gear Rising – Revengeance — BRL 12.49 (75% discount)

— BRL 12.49 (75% discount) Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor — Game of the Year Edition — BRL 10.99 (78% discount)

— BRL 10.99 (78% discount) Red Dead Redemption 2 — R$ 160.13 (33% discount)

— R$ 160.13 (33% discount) Resident Evil 3 — BRL 39.99 (69% discount)

— BRL 39.99 (69% discount) TEKKEN 7 — BRL 19.48 (85% discount)

Nuuvem also offers interesting prices for those who assemble packages with two pre-selected games from the store. In the so-called Nuuvem Select, the combos are divided into categories; check out the highlights below.

Select Bronze Cloud

In this category, two games cost R$ 44.99. Some of the games available are:

Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition

BioShock: The Collection

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

DRAGON BALL FighterZ – FighterZ Edition

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Injustice 2 – Standard Edition

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Northgard

XCOM 2

Cloud Select Silver

Here, two games cost R$ 69.99. Some of the games available are:

Batman Arkham Collection

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition

HITMAN 2

Mortal Kombat 11

RESIDENT EVIL 2 / BIOHAZARD RE:2 – DELUXE EDITION

RESIDENT EVIL 3

Road 96

Super Bomberman R

The Dark Pictures Anthology – Man of Medan

Tormented Souls

Cloud Select Gold

In this pre-selection, two games cost R$ 99.99. Some of the games available are:

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Deluxe Edition

Darksiders III – Deluxe Edition

Devil May Cry 5

Dying Light Platinum Edition

DRAGON BALL FighterZ – Ultimate Edition

Grand Theft Auto V – CESP + Whale Shark Card Bundle

HITMAN 2 – Gold Edition

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy

ONE PUNCH MAN: THE HERO NOBODY KNOWS – DELUXE EDITION

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition

See all discounts and actions of the Nuuvem Annuverário on the official website.