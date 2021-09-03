Nuuvem’s 10th anniversary brings games with up to 90% off

Nuuvem started yesterday (September 1st) a new promotional action, this time in celebration of the 10 years of the game site. With established titles, the 2021 Gamer Yearbook guarantees discounts of up to 90% on the value of each game, which is an opportunity to purchase new games for your collection.

Whether it’s to spend hours of gaming or to expand universes of your favorite games with brand new DLCs, the site’s commemorative event features famous titles such as Tekken 7, Mortal Kombat 11 and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, on a special anniversary promotional selection. In addition, it also offers 2 games for the price of 1, with the Nuuvem Select action, and titles like Little Nightmares II and Darkest Dungeon in the Super Indies Selection.

The promotion, which runs until September 10th, is an alternative for those who want to guarantee new games without spending that much. That’s why we’ve separated into a list some titles that are worth checking out. Look that!

Tekken Game 7, PC

85% Off In Tekken 7 follow the epic outcome of the Mishima clan, to deal with different conflicts in a cinematic story. In this fantasy action game, fight for your motivations. BRL 129.99

Dragon Ball Z game: Kakarot, PC

50% Off Live the story of Goku and other Z Warriors in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Fight in epic battles and see everyday life as a Z fighter, fish, fly and train. BRL 279.90

Darkest Dungeon Game, PC

74% Off Award-winning dark gothic RPG game that will provide you with new challenges and variations on every difficulty level. BRL 44.99

Little Nightmares II game, PC

31% Off Control Mono, a boy trapped in a world of enchanting horror that has been distorted by the broadcast humming from a distant tower. BRL 159.49

Monster Hunter World Game: Iceborne Master Edition, PC

46% Off New quests, monsters, weapons, armor, history and the release of the new “master rank” await to take your hunt to the next level! Comes with Monster Hunter: World + Monster Hunter: World. BRL 129.99

Resident Evil 3 game, PC

69% Off The Umbrella Corporation dropped the Nemesis in Raccoon City in order to eliminate Jill Valentine who knows its dark secrets. Discover the new 4v1 online multiplayer mode included in the game. BRL 129.99

Game Mortal Kombat 11, PC

48% Off In this classic fighting game, take on the eleventh installment of the fighting video game series in a direct sequel to Mortal Kombat X. Choose your favorite character and be ready. BRL 249.99

Batman game Arkham City, PC