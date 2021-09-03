‘One of the worst I’ve ever played in my life’

O Brazil beat Chile this Thursday (2) in Santiago and continues with 100% success in South American World Cup qualifiers. Now, turns the key to the classic against the Argentina.

One of the highlights of the match was Weverton. the goalkeeper of palm trees saved Brazil on several occasions, especially in the first half, when Chile put pressure on Tite’s team.

“I think so, it was my best performance for the national team, the game I worked the most. Everyone saw how difficult the game was, especially in the first half. Happy to help, especially for the victory,” said the goalkeeper.

The goalkeeper also chose his best defense in the game and detonated the lawn at the Monumental de Chile stadium.

“The field today was one of the worst fields I’ve played in my life, in the goal I was releasing the whole lawn, but that shot on the foul I tried to put to the side and the ball went to the center, I managed to defend on the rebound, in the header it was the best defense. In the second half it was calmer”.