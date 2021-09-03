One Piece is nearing the end, says creator

It seems that One Piece may be coming to an end.

In an announcement made in newspapers in Japan last Friday (Asahi Shimbun, Yomiuri Shimbun and Mainichi Shimbun) in commemoration of the 100th published edition of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, author of the manga, appears drawing in his workshop with the caption ” The story is in its final stage”.

It’s worth remembering that, for an interview in August 2020, Oda said he plans to end the story in the next four or five years.

Check the image:

Photo that appeared in newspapers celebrating the 100th published edition of the One Piece manga

Other actions were and are being done in commemoration of the 100th edition of the manga, which until then is only available in Japan. One of them is a special cover that is the junction between the covers of the 99, 100 and 101 issues of the manga.

A miniseries called “We Are One!” it was also made in commemoration of the 100th edition of the manga and the 1000th episode of the One Piece anime. The miniseries, directed by Mika Ninagawa, started on August 29 and has five episodes. The videos show everyday stories that meet some parts of the work.

