OSS Irmandade da Santa Casa de Andradina publishes notice of Selection Process

Selection is aimed at filling five vacancies with salaries of up to 16,500; check out

The Social Health Organization Irmandade Santa Casa de Andradina, through the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai), announces the realization of a new Selection Process, which aims to fill five vacancies as well as the formation of a reserve register for the hiring professionals in order to work in the area of ​​indigenous health.

Opportunities are available in the following positions: Oral Health Assistant (1); Dental surgeon; Nurse; Physician (4); and Nursing Technician. It is noteworthy that the vacancies offered will be distributed among the following operating units: Aldeia Renascer – Municipality of Ubatuba, São Paulo; Scope of DSEI LSUL; Mococa Village, Ortigueira, Paraná; Ocoy Village, Santa Helena, Paraná; Faxinal Village, Candido de Abreu, Paraná; and Polo Base Peuíbe, Peruíbe, São Paulo.

To compete for one of the opportunities offered, it is necessary that the candidate has education between secondary, technical and higher levels, relative to the position sought. Upon being hired, the professional must perform functions in shifts from 20 to 40 hours a week, referring to monthly remuneration that varies between R$1,588.20 and R$16,543.78.

Procedures for participation

Those interested in participating in the Selection Process can apply from August 30, 2021 until 5:00 pm on September 6 of the same year, by sending the documentation specified in the notice, to the following email address: [email protected] .com.br.

As a form of classification, candidates will be evaluated by applying a curriculum analysis and interview during the period from September 20 to 24, 2021, based on the scoring criteria specified in the selection document.

Validity

According to the opening notice, the contract will be signed under the CLT regime for a 90-day trial period. However, the Selection Process will be valid for 12 months.