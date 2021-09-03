Paralympics Summary: Brazil has unprecedented gold in goalball and double in athletics | paralympics

1 of 4 Brazil celebrates gold in men’s goalball in Tokyo — Photo: Alê Cabral/ CPB Brazil celebrates gold in men’s goalball in Tokyo — Photo: Alê Cabral/ CPB

In addition to the two gold medals, Brazil won an unprecedented silver in canoeing with Luis Carlos Cardoso, a bronze in swimming with Wendell Belarmino, a bronze in parataekwondo with Silvana Fernandes and two bronzes in athletics, one with João Victor Teixeira and Marco Aurélio Borges. Brazil was passed by the Netherlands and dropped to seventh place in the medals table, but remained in the race for the unprecedented sixth place.

2 of 4 Thiago Paulino takes gold in the putt at the Paralympics — Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Thiago Paulino takes gold at the Paralympics shot put — Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The day also had a defeat for Brazil against the United States in the semifinal of women’s seated volleyball. The Brazilian women’s goalball lost the dispute for the bronze against Japan and didn’t get the unprecedented podium. But there were also Brazilians qualifying for the semifinals in parabadminton and the announcement of the country’s flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Games: Daniel Dias will represent the country in his last act in Paralympics.

🥇🥅🔵 Unprecedented gold in goalball 🥇🥅🔵

Two-time world champion, Brazil celebrated the unprecedented gold in men’s goalball. After silver at London 2012 and bronze at Rio 2016, the Brazilians dominated China and won 7-2 in this Friday’s final, with three goals by Leomon, three goals by Parazinho and one by Romario. Alex de Melo, Emerson Silva and José Roberto de Oliveira completed the Paralympic champion team in Tokyo, which ended with four wins and one loss, the best campaign in the competition.

China 2 x 7 Brazil goals in the Men’s Goalball Final – Tokyo Paralympics

Among women, Brazil repeated the result of Rio 2016 and ended up in fourth position. This Friday, the Brazilians lost the unprecedented bronze dispute by 6-1 against Japan. Victoria scored the only Brazilian goal in the game.

The goals of Brazil 1 x 6 Japan in the dispute for the bronze in women’s goalball – Tokyo Paralympics

🥇🥉 Double in athletics 🥇🥉

Brazil made a double in athletics. World record holder and current two-time world champion, Thiago Paulino was gold in the F57 shot put, for athletes who compete in chair. At 15.10m, he broke the Paralympic record that had already been broken by Brazilian Marco Aurélio Borges (14.85) and Chinese Guoshan Wu (15.00). Marco took the bronze to seal the yellow-green double. The two athletes reached a Paralympics podium for the first time.

It’s GOLD! Thiago Paulino throws 15.10m on the second attempt and secures the medal in the F57 shot put – Tokyo Paralympics

And there was another medal for Brazil in the athletics field events this Friday. João Victor Teixeira, who had already won bronze in the F37 shot put, was third in the F37 discus throw. Current world champion in the competition for cerebral palsy.

João Victor Teixeira receives the bronze medal at the men’s album F37 – Tokyo Paralympics

🥈🛶 Unprecedented silver in canoeing 🥈🛶

Brazil took the podium on the first day of the canoeing finals. Luis Carlos Cardoso was second only to the Hungarian Peter Kiss, current world champion, and took silver in the 200m KL1 kayak, for paddlers who only use their arm while paddling. It is already the best result in the history of Brazilian canoeing in Paralympics. At Rio 2016, the only medal had been a bronze by Caio Ribeiro, who finished fifth in the 200m KL3 kayak, for paddlers who use arms, torso and legs while paddling.

“It’s my turn”; Luis Carlos Cardoso talks about silver in KL1 Men’s 200m Kayak – Tokyo Paralympics

🥉🏊 Bronze to close the swim with record 🥉🏊

On the last day of swimming, Wendell Belarmino won bronze in the 100m butterfly S11, for blind swimmers. He grew up in the end to surpass Dutchman Rogier Dorsman and second only to Japanese Keiichi Kimura and Uchu Tomita. It was the 23-year-old swimmer’s third medal in Tokyo – he was also gold in the 50m freestyle S11 and silver in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay for the visually impaired. With Wendell’s result, Brazil closed the swim with a podium record. Overcoming the 19 Rio 2016 medals, there were 23 in total in Tokyo: eight gold, five silver and ten bronze.

Wendell Pereira is bronze in the men’s 100m butterfly S11 – Tokyo Paralympics

🏊 The flag bearer of Brazil 🏊

After three bronze medals in Tokyo, Daniel Dias ended his swimming career as Braisl’s biggest Paralympic medalist, with 27 victories. There were 14 golds, seven silvers and six bronzes in four editions of the Paralympic Games (2008/2012/2016/2020). This Friday, the Brazilian Paralympic Committee announced that the swimmer will be the country’s flag bearer and represent Brazilian athletes at the closing ceremony of the Games, on Sunday.

Daniel Dias will be standard bearer at the closing ceremony in Tokyo: “Legacy is not about medals, it’s about athletes”

🥉🥋 Bronze in parataekwondo 🥉🥋

After Nathan Torquato’s gold in parataekwondo’s debut in Paralympics, Brazil returned to the podium on the second day of the sport. Silvana Fernandes won bronze in the up to 58kg category in the K44 class, for people with disabilities in upper limbs, the only class at the Tokyo Games. She beat American Brianna Salinaro in the quarterfinals, lost to Denmark’s Lisa Gjessing in the semifinals, but recovered with a 26-9 victory over Turkey’s Gamze Gurdal in the fight for bronze.

3 of 4 Silvana Fernandes won bronze in K44 under 58kg — Photo: Rogério Capela/CPB Silvana Fernandes won bronze in K44 under 58kg — Photo: Rogério Capela/CPB

🏐 Stumble in sitting volleyball 🏐

The Brazilian women’s seated volleyball team stopped in the semifinals in front of the Americans, current Paralympic champions and world runners-up. Unbeaten until this Friday, the Brazilians were overcome by 3 sets to 0 against the United States and will compete for bronze with Canada to try to repeat the result of Rio 2016.

Best moments of Brazil 0 x 3 USA in women’s seated volleyball semifinal – Tokyo Paralympics

🚴 Cycling is almost 🚴

Brazil closed its participation in Paralympics cycling without medals. This Friday, Lauro Chaman ended up in fourth place in the C4-5 road race, repeating the position of the time trial on the road. Current world champion and bronze at Rio 2016, Lauro was the main hope for a podium in cycling.

4 out of 4 Lauro Chaman pedals to fourth place in road cycling at the Tokyo Paralympics — Photo: JB Benavent/CBC Lauro Chaman pedals to fourth place in road cycling at the Tokyo Paralympics — Photo: JB Benavent/CBC

🏸 Brazil in parabadminton semi 🏸

There will be Brazilians in the medal match in parabadminton. Vitor Tavares lost to Indian Krishna Nagar by 2-0 – partials of 21/17 and 21/14 -, but he had already secured at least the second position in Group B of class SH6, for people with short stature. The 22-year-old from Paraná will face in the semifinals Man Kai Chu, from Hong Kong.

🔵🔴⚪ Brazil eliminated in bocce 🔵🔴⚪