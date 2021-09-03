Paul Schrader shows in Venice a film in which Oscar Isaac lives as a former torturer – 02/09/2021 – Illustrated

American Paul Schrader must not have very positive memories of his last participation at the Venice Film Festival, in 2017. After all, his “Corrupted Faith”, perhaps the best film in that competition, was solemnly ignored by the jury, despite its good critical reception.

This time, however, the event has a great chance of redeeming itself, with at least some award — perhaps the Golden Lion — to the filmmaker’s new film, “The Card Counter”, which is not far behind the previous one in terms of excellence .

It’s the story of Bill, played by Oscar Isaac, a former torturer who committed unspeakable crimes in Abu Ghraib, the shameful prison in Iraq where US military treated the inmates with inhumanity and brutality — the story became an international scandal when degrading images were released in 2004.

Bill was recognized, tried and spent nearly ten years in jail, where he had the time and opportunity to reflect on his past actions, repent and decide not to go back to that time in his life. After he leaves prison, he changes his name and goes into an itinerant routine, jumping from hotel to hotel in cities with casinos, where he spends his days playing cards.

It is not, however, an addict or someone looking for a fortune. His intention is just to make enough money to maintain his lifestyle and thus continue to flee the outside world.

Two meetings, however, will make him change his daily life. First, with La Linda, a sort of dark circle of skilled gamblers across American casinos, which she tries to broker — and thus keep a share of the winnings at the gaming tables.

The second is with the strange Cirk, a young man whose father was also a torturer in Abu Ghraib and who ended up killing himself after being convicted. He proposes to Bill that he help him get revenge on John Gordo, the head of torture in Iraq who, by not appearing in the 2004 videos, ended up getting away with it after the scandal.

The film is mostly indoors, invariably inhospitable, impersonal: prison cells, roadside hotel rooms, tacky and noisy casinos. In fact, they are scenarios that make up a parallel world to the one outside. The electronic soundtrack, almost ubiquitous, reinforces the feeling of coldness and adds a certain tension, which will exist throughout the film.

Oscar Isaac has probably the best acting of his career. He knows how to work through all of Bill’s mental and emotional restlessness, a character of enormous complexity. “The roles I play usually have something a little weird, but this one is the most mysterious,” said the actor, speaking to the press in Venice.

“As I read the script, I never really knew who he was, where he was going. I thought I was going to one place, but suddenly it appeared in another direction,” he revealed, describing the reaction that most audiences will have when watching the film.

Like “Fé Corrompida” and several other Schrader films, there is in Bill a very deep existential anguish — and this dissatisfaction emerges for the audience in a voice over narrative, which interconnects the character’s philosophical and mystical dimensions.

Like Travis Bickle, the character Schrader created for the script for “Taxi Driver”, Bill has a messianic aspect, which makes him face the salvation of those he deems vulnerable as a mission.

By the way, one of the film’s producers is Martin Scorsese, who directed Schrader’s script in “Taxi Driver”. “We worked on a few movies together, but then we split up. When you work with Martin, there always has to be just one director — and in this case, it’s always him,” Schrader told the press good-naturedly. “But then, now at the end of our lives, I thought it would be nice to get back to driving the same ‘car’ together.” The reunion, as Lido was able to testify, was an excellent idea.

New Zealander Jane Campion also brought a film of strong sensations to Venice. “The Power of the Dog” tells the story of two very different brothers in the American Wild West. One of them, played by Jesse Plemons, is a sensitive and good-natured guy, who falls in love with the owner of a local restaurant, played by Kirsten Dunst. The other, the role of Benedict Cumberbatch, is a cad, whose sexist and intimidating behavior reveals that, deep down, he has a great vulnerability.

The film has what would be a female take on the old west, but the truth is that the film is not even that west —it was filmed in New Zealand— and not that old. The themes are those of the world today — homophobia, alcoholism, bullying, sexual repression, which makes us wonder how much our society has not evolved since the beginning of the last century.

Campion is a sensory filmmaker, and here she embeds her film of unchanneled sexual energy, which occasionally manifests itself in an unexpected way—at times, it seems to slip out of the filmmaker’s control. In the first half, the film flows in a more academic but emotionally effective way—Dunst and Plemmons’ performances stand out.

From the middle, it’s Cumberbatch who shines. But the film becomes more and more obtuse and it is never possible to follow exactly what Campion intended with some scenes. Maybe it’s a deliberate inaccuracy, but it inevitably makes it difficult to have a general understanding of the film’s true intentions.