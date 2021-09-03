PB Saúde Foundation Contest: Testing locations RELEASED!

Attention, registered in the PB Health Foundation Contest! It is now possible to check the venues for the public tender of Health Management Foundation of Paraíba.For this, interested parties need to access the bank’s electronic address and enter their email and password.
Check your test location HERE!
The Fundação PB Saúde Contest is offering 4,400 places, divided between 326 immediate and 4,075 in reserve registration. Opportunities are for middle and upper levels. The objective evaluation is scheduled for September 5th.
See more information about the PB Saúde Foundation Contest!
PB Saúde Foundation Contest
Summary of the PB Health Foundation Competition
|PB HEALTH FOUNDATION COMPETITION
|PARAIBAN FOUNDATION FOR HEALTH MANAGEMENT – PB SAÚDE
|Situation
|published notice
|organizing bank
|Vunesp Foundation
|Positions
|several
|education
|middle and higher level
|careers
|administrative, information technology, health and legal
|Capacity
|Paraíba
|Number of vacancies
|326 + CR
|Remuneration
|from BRL 960.00 to BRL 2,200.00
|Registrations
|from 07/07/2021 to 01/27/2021
|Registration fee
|from BRL 50.00 to BRL 90.00
|Objective test date
|05/09/2021
|Notice link
|Click here to see the PB Saúde Foundation notice
