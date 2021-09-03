PB Saúde Foundation Contest: Testing locations RELEASED!

Attention, registered in the PB Health Foundation Contest! It is now possible to check the venues for the public tender of Health Management Foundation of Paraíba.For this, interested parties need to access the bank’s electronic address and enter their email and password.

Check your test location HERE!

The Fundação PB Saúde Contest is offering 4,400 places, divided between 326 immediate and 4,075 in reserve registration. Opportunities are for middle and upper levels. The objective evaluation is scheduled for September 5th.

See more information about the PB Saúde Foundation Contest!

PB Saúde Foundation Contest: Free Unstoppable Course 2021

Many opportunities will appear this year in the world of public tenders. Selections will be resumed and new competitions will be opened. The chance of high pay, stability and a better life has never been so close.

When are you going to stop putting off realizing your dreams and start taking action to achieve them?

If you have the desire to overcome all difficulties and have the necessary dedication to reach your goals, the Gran Online Courses prepared something especially for you.

Our team organized a material focused on main disciplines and content charged in competitions across the country!

Incredible and tailor-made material to get you started preparing for the main selections.

We could charge a lot for material like this, but transforming stories is what we love to do.

So we are making this entire course available for FREE for all who access the link below:

Click HERE and start changing your life!

Now is no longer the time to make excuses, it’s time to start acting. Secure your opportunity on the Unstoppable 2021 Free Course!

back to top

Summary of the PB Health Foundation Competition