PC requirements revealed for FAR CRY 6 • Eurogamer.pt

Ubisoft revealed the requirements for the PC version of Far Cry 6 and we can already say that they are not promising for those who want to play at 4k with ray trancing turned on.

To play games in all its visual glory, you need a super powerful machine, with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel i7-10700K CPU and an AMD RX 6800 or NVIDIA RTX 3080 to play at 4k at just 30 frames per second.

This is not good news for PC gamers as the requirements are quite demanding. This is where AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support supported by the game comes in, helping to alleviate the load required by the hardware, especially in the field of graphics cards. Regarding NVIDIA’s DLSS, forget about it since this game is sponsored by AMD.

Minimum Requirements for FAR CRY 6 PC:

1080p, 30 FPS, Ray Tracing Off

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 GHZ or Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 GHZ

GPU: AMD RX 460 – 4 GB or NVIDIA GTX 960 – 4 GB

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Recommended requirements for FAR CRY 6 PC:

1080p, 60 FPS, Ray Tracing Off

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-7700 – 3.6 GHZ

GPU: AMD RX VEGA64 – 8 GB or NVIDIA GTX 1080 – 8 GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

1440, 60 FPS, Ray Tracing Disabled

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-9700 – 3.6 GHZ

GPU: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB or NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER – 8GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37GB for HD textures (optional)

1440p, 60 FPS, Ray Tracing enabled

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i5-10600 – 4.1 GHZ

GPU: AMD RX 6900XT – 16 BG or NVIDIA RTX 3070 – 8 GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

4K, 30 FPS, Ray Tracing enabled

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i7-10700k – 3.8 GHZ

GPU: AMD RX 6800 – 16 GB or NVIDIA RTX 3080 – 10 GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Far cry 6 is making great strides towards its launch, which will be on October 7th this year for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.