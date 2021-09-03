Pedro despises Tonico and embarrasses villain in Nos Tempos do Imperador · TV News

Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) will despise Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Upon arrival at the Bahian Recôncavo, the nobleman will not remember what he lived in his childhood with the antagonist and will say that he does not know him. The pervert will be irritated and embarrassed for insisting on his version of the story.

The emperor’s reaction will happen in this Friday’s chapter (3) in the six o’clock soap opera. “I’m sorry, deputy, but…”, the Brazilian leader will recognize, embarrassed by the reception. Eudoro’s ally (José Dumont) will insist on the matter: “Your Majesty is not remembering me”, he will say, upset.

“I am the son of Ambrosio Rocha [Roberto Bomfim]. My father and I were a few times at Quinta da Boa Vista when the sen… Your Majesty was a speck of people. I was a boy too. We play together”, he will complete.

Pedro will apologize for the lack of memory and continue the imperial visit. Tonico, however, will not be satisfied. As seen in the novel, the antagonist has an old feud with the emperor and wants revenge.

In childhood, the curmudgeon hit the nobleman and suffered severe punishment from his father for it. He was sent to boarding school and stayed there for many years.

Unpleasant

The character played by Alexandre Nero will insist on the matter and invite Pedro to a hunt in the forest. He will offer the emperor a weapon, but the peacemaker will avoid receiving the gift: “Thank you, Colonel. But really… I don’t like hunting, let alone weapons,” he will say.

From a distance, Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) and Celestina (Bel Kutner) will comment on the inappropriate behavior. “What kind of man is this Tonico, Your Majesty?” the lady-in-waiting will point out.

“The kind we’ll have to live with for a few days, and what’s worse, in his house,” the empress will admit, irritated.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

