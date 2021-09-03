Petrobras assesses the Senate’s decision against a gain of R$ 13 billion with health insurance – Money Times

THE Petrobras (PETR4) reported on Thursday that it assesses the financial impacts of the change on the company’s co-participation in the cost of employee health plans, approved the day before by a legislative decree of the Senate.

The company did not disclose values, but in the explanatory notes of the balance sheet for the fourth quarter of 2020 it had recognized a gain of 13 billion reais that helped in the profit for that period and can now be reversed, given the new rule approved by the Senate.

On Wednesday night, the Senate approved a decree that suspends the effects of CGPAR Resolution No. 23, a rule in force since January 26, 2018 and established, among other topics, guidelines and parameters for the funding of federal state-owned companies on employee health care benefits.

With the decree, the 60%/40% ratio of the cost of the health plan, paid by the company and employees, respectively, will be maintained and will remain for the duration of the current collective agreement or until further adjustment between the parties, said Petrobras.

In the negotiation of the collective agreement 2020-2022, the proportion of the cost of the health plan had been changed from 70% of the expenses covered by the company and 30% by the main beneficiaries to 60%/40% (company and employees), from 1 January of this year.

As of January 1, 2022, according to the collective agreement, each party’s share would be 50%/50%, in case there was no change or revocation of the resolution.