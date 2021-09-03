PGR tells the STF to be against the time frame thesis; ministers vote next week | Policy

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, presented a statement against the “time frame” this Thursday (2) at the Supreme Court (STF). For Aras, the right of indigenous people to land is “original” and must be analyzed on a case-by-case basis.

This week, the STF resumed the judgment that discusses whether the demarcation of indigenous lands should follow the criterion called “time frame”. Under this rule, Indians can only claim lands that were already occupied by them before the date of promulgation of the 1988 Constitution.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, the plenary of the STF heard 39 oral arguments from interested parties in the topic and parties to the process. The judgment should be resumed next Wednesday (8) with the vote of the rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin.

“Our Federal Constitution recognized original rights over the lands traditionally occupied by the Indians,” said Aras. “Demarcating consists of attesting to the occupation of the Indians as a circumstance prior to demarcation”, he defended.

Aras also said that many Indians were expelled from their lands as a result of conflicts. “The time frame would not be required,” he said. “This PGR expresses agreement with the departure from the time frame.”

According to Aras, “for reasons of legal certainty, the identification and delimitation of lands traditionally occupied by the Indians must be done in the specific case, applying to each fact the constitutional rule in force at the time”.

The Jair Bolsonaro government is in favor of the “time frame” thesis and, since taking power, has stalled land demarcation processes. The indigenous people are against the thesis and argue that the criterion can even lead to the revocation of demarcations that already exist.

Time frame on indigenous lands: understand point by point what is judged in the STF

The trial began last Thursday (26), but was interrupted after the reading of the summary of the case by Minister Edson Fachin, rapporteur of the case.

This Wednesday and Thursday, more than 30 entities interested in the cause, the attorney general of the Union and the attorney general of the Republic, are heard. Only then does the rapporteur read his vote.

The decision of the STF ministers is awaited by thousands of indigenous people from various regions of the country who have been in Brasília for 8 days at the “Luta pela Vida” camp, set up about two kilometers from the National Congress. Currently, there are more than 300 processes for the demarcation of indigenous lands open in the country.

Indigenous people are against the recognition of the “time frame” thesis, while rural landowners argue that the criterion is important to guarantee legal security. President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) is in favor of the thesis.

The case is being judged by the STF because, in 2013, the TRF-4 applied the “time frame” criterion by granting the Santa Catarina Environment Institute an area that is part of the Sassafras Biological Reserve, Ibirama LaKlãnõ Indigenous Land.