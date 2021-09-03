Pilar clashes with Samuel’s new career · TV News

After graduating in Medicine in the United States, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will return to Brazil in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The young woman will be shocked to discover that Jorge/Samuel (Michel Gomes) has abandoned music to pursue a new career. The boy will start studying Engineering in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the next chapters of the serial by authors Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the girl will accept the proposal to study at the Boston Medical School after believing a lie by Tonico (Alexandre Nero), who will claim that Samuel has an affair with Luísa (Mariana Ximenes).

Heartbroken, Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) will go in search of her dream of becoming the first doctor in Brazil. The telenovela will have a passage of time, and Pilar will return to the reign of Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) already formed.

Back in the country, the doctor will be received by the royal family. “I want to go to Boston, see the landfill they built many years ago to enlarge the city. I asked Samuel, and he explained to me all the details of the work”, will say the monarch.

Pilar will question why the boy knows the details of a project, and Pedro will answer that his friend is studying to be an engineer. “I never knew Samuel was interested in Engineering. And what about music?”, the girl will be shocked. “She left, to dedicate herself totally to her new career”, will comment Teresa Cristina’s husband (Leticia Sabatella).

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

