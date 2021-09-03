Pix Saque and Pix Troco: BC announces new Pix modalities; see how they work

SAO PAULO – The Central Bank (BC) announced this Thursday (2) that two new features of Pix, an instant payment system, are available to the public as of November 29 this year. They are: the Pix Saque and the Pix Troco.

The resources announced are part of the evolutionary agenda of the system created by BC. They were confirmed on August 24, during the entity’s Collegiate Board meeting, which approved changes to the Pix Regulation.

Ângelo Duarte, head of the Department of Competition and Structure of the Financial Market (Decem), stressed that both the withdrawal option and the change will be additional services for citizens. “The idea is to provide more convenience, so that the customer has easier access to cash”, he says.

In addition, BC believes that the new features of Pix are instruments that establishments can bring as a differential in their business, attracting more public.

How will it work

Carlos Eduardo Brandt, head of Pix’s Management and Operation Management, explained how each feature will work. Check out:

Pix Cashout

Pix Saque will allow all customers of any institution participating in Pix to make cash withdrawals at one of the points that offer the service.

The service is valid for commercial establishments, shared ATM networks and Pix participants with their own ATMs.

To access cash resources, the customer simply needs to make a Pix to the withdrawal agent, in a dynamic similar to a normal Pix, by reading a QR Code shown to the customer or from the service provider’s application .

Pix Change

In Pix Troca, the dynamics are very similar. The difference is that the withdrawal of resources in kind can be carried out during the payment of a purchase to the establishment. In this case, the Pix is ​​made for the full amount (buy + withdraw). The customer’s statement will show the amount corresponding to the withdrawal and the purchase amount.

See the simulations:

In both cases, offering consumers is optional, even if the establishment or financial institution already uses Pix for another purpose. Thus, anyone who thinks it makes sense for the business will be a Pix Saque and Pix Trocar service provider, according to Brandt.

The maximum limit for Pix Saque and Pix Troco transactions will be R$500 during the day, and R$100 at night (from 8 pm to 6 am). These values ​​are summations. Establishments and other institutions that are going to offer the resources can work with limits lower than these values, if they consider it more appropriate. They will also be able to choose the time they will offer the services and the notes they will make available for the withdrawal and change.

It is worth remembering that, last week, the BC announced new night limits for transactions with Pix in light of the wave of scams, fraud and even lightning kidnappings that have been registered in the country. Between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am, only transactions limited to R$1,000 are authorized (learn more here).

The BC pointed out that the period until November 29 will be reserved for tests, in order to start functioning without friction.

No cost to the consumer

Furthermore, there will be no fees charged to natural persons or individual entrepreneurs (MEIs) for up to 8 operations per month. After this, the charge amount will be defined by the bank of the user who makes the Pix Saque.

All institutions that serve individuals and MEIs need to provide the possibility of making Pix Saque or Change for the customer.

Regarding the possibility of Pix Saque ou Exchange encouraging greater circulation of banknotes in the financial system, Brandt explained that the BC understands that the convenience and ease of making withdrawals for free becomes an incentive for people to make their payments in a manner electronically, and use everything digitally.

“But she will know that if she needs the money, she will have easy access to various establishments. We believe that if she does not have this peace of mind, she will be able to withdraw larger amounts and keep them out of the digital system so that when the situation arises that she needs cash, she can have it in her hands as a precaution. And we don’t want that. After all, this situation often doesn’t happen and the person keeps the money at home”, he says.

Regarding the Pix transactions that already take place, nothing changes – all free.

Compensation for trade

It will be possible to offer the Pix Saque and the Pix Troco, only one of the two or neither of the two – always at the establishment’s discretion.

The merchant that offers the service of withdrawal or change will receive a fee that can vary from R$ 0.25 to R$ 0.95 per transaction, depending on the negotiation with its relationship institution. The institution of the user making the withdrawal or requesting change will pay this fee.

It will work like this: a bakery uses the bank A service, and starts offering the Pix Saque e Troca. A customer from bank B enters the bakery and makes the Pix Saque. In this example, the customer has no cost; bank B pays an interchange fee of up to R$0.95, which will be directed to bank A and the bakery – they will split this fee according to the negotiation between the parties.

According to Brandt, the idea is that offering the service will reduce the costs of establishments with cash management, such as those related to security and deposits, in addition to enabling establishments to gain more visibility for their products and services, considering that more people potentially enter the store, for example.

Safety

The Central Bank also emphasized that Pix Saque and Pix Troco adhere to strict service safety standards.

“The withdrawal service provider must assess the need to establish transactional limits for withdrawal agents, according to data such as profile, location, hours and other security criteria, for example,” said Duarte.

