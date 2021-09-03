Plant reservoirs were emptied to raise the electricity bill, says movement

The Movement of People Affected by Dams (MAB), based on data from the National System Operator (ONS), states that the water crisis, which resulted in the record readjustment of energy tariffs, was manufactured by companies, which would have emptied the plants’ reservoirs to increase profits.

“The reservoirs were emptied without there being a need to meet an increase in demand, since it decreased”, denounces the movement’s coordination, citing the drop in demand during the pandemic.

According to data from ONS, the volume of water that entered the reservoirs of Brazilian hydroelectric plants during the last year is the fourth best year in the last decade, equivalent to an average of 51,550 MW. However, the volume of energy produced by hydroelectric plants was 47,300 average MW, that is, 4,250 average MW below the amount of water that entered the reservoirs in the same period, the equivalent of a Belo Monte plant

“To claim that this is the worst drought in the country in 91 years is statistical falsification. What exists is an intentional operation that artificially produces this situation of water scarcity in the reservoirs”, said Vicente Andreu, statistician for Unicamp and former president of the National Water Agency (ANA), at a public hearing in the Chamber of Deputies on the 16th. of August.

“This situation happens precisely because the depleted reservoirs justify an explosion in the tariff with the red flag, which guarantees very interesting profits for the sector”, continued Andreu (watch here).

second most expensive in the world

In an article on its website, the movement also lists three other reasons that make the energy tariff in Brazil the second most expensive in the world, only behind the one charged in Germany, according to the latest balance sheet of the International Energy Agency – EIA.

“The extraordinary price of electricity has a disproportionate impact on the budget of the poorest part of society, aggravating the situation of food insecurity, which grows during the Covid-19 pandemic”, says Gilberto Cervinski, from the national coordination of the MAB.

According to the movement, the privatization carried out in the electricity sector in the 1990s, which sold around 60% of the country’s energy assets, also contributes to raising tariffs – around 60% of the electricity assets in Brazil have already been sold. 82% of energy distribution is already operated by private companies and 40% of transmission lines are private.

“The forecast is based on the observation that private companies charge more expensive prices than state companies that have already had the costs of construction of their plants amortized (financed with public money). Eletrobras, for example, currently sells 1,000 kWh of energy for R$65 to distributors, while private companies sell the same 1,000kwh for around R$300, according to technical notes from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel)” , says the text.

Another factor is the high profitability for shareholders. “In 2020, companies in the sector distributed R$14 billion in dividends. In other words, even at a time of crisis, expensive energy transfers income from Brazilians, especially the poorest, to partners of multinationals, large institutional investors”, declared Gustavo Teixeira, economist and advisor to the National Electricity Collective at the same hearing at the Chamber .

In addition, the subsidy for sectors such as agribusiness and mining caused the price of residential electricity to explode.

According to the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (IDEC), 38% of energy subsidies are intended for rural and irrigation activities, which includes especially agribusiness.