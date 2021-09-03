Plurality is key to Brazil’s Paralympic gold record | paralympics

It’s a matter of time. With two days to go before the end of the Tokyo Paralympics, Brazil has 21 gold, the same number it won in London 2012, which is, so far, the historic record in this regard. But the record is clearly going to come, because there are at least six chances for gold in the next few days.

But how did Brazil manage to improve so much in recent years, even with the controversy in the swimming functional classifications, which took away at least seven great chances for the title of Brazil in Tokyo?

1 of 2 Carol Santiago displays the five medals she won in Tokyo — Photo: Ale Cabral / CPB Carol Santiago displays the five medals won in Tokyo — Photo: Ale Cabral / CPB

More sports going to the highest place on the podium, more women winning medals, greater range of functional classes standing out and less dependence on multi-medalists, who once took most of the main results in the country.

The range of golden sports grew. In Tokyo, there are already six disciplines in the highest place on the podium (athletics, swimming, parataekwondo, goaball, judo and weightlifting), with real chances in paracanoeing and goalball. In London, when Brazil reached the record of 21 titles, there were only five sports.

+ Check out the Tokyo Paralympics medal chart

+ Check the Paralympic Games schedule

Paralympics: Brazil wins unprecedented gold in goalball

Diversity was also seen within the modalities. Functional classes that had never won a gold medal, took first place in swimming, cases of S2 (high degree of physical and motor disability, with Gabriel Araujo) and S14 (case of Gabriel Bandeira). There were titles in six different classes.

women had a gain very representative in recent cycles. In that London record, there were 18 golds for men and only three for women. In Tokyo, they have already won seven golds, and they can increase the amount still with great chances in athletics and parataekwondo in these last days of the event. Highlight in Tokyo for Maria Carolina Santiago, with three diamonds.

2 of 2 Mariana D’Andrea is PWL-class powerlifting champion at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics David — Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images Mariana D’Andrea is PWL-class Paralympic weightlifting champion at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics David — Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Another important factor is the number of athletes with gold medals. If in London 2012, Daniel Dias (six titles) and André Brasil (three) were responsible for almost 50% of the golden achievements in Brazil, in Tokyo this number was more diversified. So far, 16 athletes have gone to the highest place on the podium in individual competitions (besides goalball), against 11 in the 2012 mark.

And, of course, despite the increase in the number of medalists, we continued with the multi-medalists. If we no longer have Daniel Dias, we have Gabriel Bandeira and Maria Carol Santiago, with achievements in several races. Those athletes who win a lot of medals are also essential, but we can’t just depend on them.