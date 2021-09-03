Portugal allows entry of Brazilian tourists; see rules

The government of Portugal released this Wednesday, 1, the entry of Brazilian tourists, after a year and a half with the borders closed.

With the measure, Brazil is now part of the list of countries where “non-essential travel is authorized”, such as the European Union, United States, United Kingdom and Israel.

Credit: Olga Tarasyuk/iStockSince September 1st, Brazilian tourists can enter Portugal

Now, to enter Portugal, Brazilian tourists will need to present a negative PCR or antigen (blood) test upon arrival. Quarantine is no longer mandatory.

The decree published in the Diário da República does not specify, however, whether it is necessary to present proof of vaccination. In the ConnectSUS application, of the Brazilian Ministry of Health, it is possible to issue the document in English or Spanish. Know how to issue the document.

Until August 31, Brazilian travelers could enter Portugal only for reasons such as work, family or health and were required to comply with a quarantine.

Flights to Portugal

With the reopening of Portugal to Brazilian tourists, the airline TAP announced the expansion of flights.

The Portuguese company confirmed the offer of 37 weekly flights in September, departing from São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza, Recife and Salvador.

Credit: IStock/Starcevic The offer of flights to Portugal increases to 52 flights per week from the end of October

There are 11 flights a week from São Paulo to Lisbon and one to Porto, six flights Rio de Janeiro – Lisbon and one Rio de Janeiro – Porto, three flights from Brasília, three from Belo Horizonte, five from Recife, three from Salvador and four from Fortaleza, in these cases, all to Lisbon.

Between October 31 and March 26, 2022, the number of flights to Portugal rises to 52 per week, with the resumption of boarding in Belém, Natal and Maceió.

Passengers who buy air tickets this month to travel until the end of October, TAP offers the free covid-19 trial.

Countries open to Brazilian tourists

Portugal joins together with Germany, Canada, Spain, France, Switzerland, among others (see list below), which allow the entry of Brazilian tourists. Learn more about countries open to Brazilians.