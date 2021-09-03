Post-credit scene features two MCU appearances

Fans will be really surprised who appears in the first post-credits scene!

The film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrived in theaters, continuing Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and bringing not one, but two post-credit scenes with one of them reintroducing two of the franchise’s greatest heroes.

Understand Shang-Chi’s first post-credits scene

The first scene takes place in the middle of the end credits, giving clues to the origins of the ten mystic rings now held by Shang-Chi (Simu Liu). When Shang-Chi is Katy (Awkawfina) meet with Wong (Benedict Wong), two characters join them via hologram: Carol Danvers (brie larson) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

That’s right! THE Captain Marvel it’s the Hulk join their respective areas of knowledge to try to unravel the origin of the rings. Both look really perplexed and confused by the objects. Wong notes that when Shang-Chi used the Ten Rings in battle against his father Wenwu (Tony Leung), the sorcerers felt their powers in Kamar-Taj.

After Carol and Bruce say goodbye, Wong advises Shang-Chi and Katy to get some rest. The two, however, drag Wong to a karaoke night, ending the film with them singing the classic ‘Hotel California’ From eagles.

First post-credits scene was written much later

In an interview with the Inverse website, the screenwriter Dave Callaham revealed that the first scene of the credits of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was thought of too late in production, and it came out of the director’s mind Destin Daniel Cretton.

“That was something Destin thought”, says Callaham. “I only saw him a few days before they filmed, when they asked me to help.”

Overall, the scene exists to recognize one of the biggest issues of Shang-Chi: where did the ten rings come from? According to the screenwriter, it was decided that the origins of the objects would be left ambiguous, to leave more mysteries for the MCU to solve in the future.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is playing in theaters.

