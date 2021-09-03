Presented by Corinthians, João Pedro sees Palmeiras passing naturally

Like striker Roger Guedes, right-back João Pedro is another Corinthians reinforcement in this transfer window who already wore the shirt of his arch-rival, Palmeiras.

Revealed by the alviverde club, where he became a professional in 2014, the athlete arrives at Timão on loan by Porto until June 2022, with a pre-fixed amount for purchase (with the values ​​lying in secrecy), and treated the period in which he worked for the Lecture.

>> Download the new LANCE results app!

>> Check out the Brasileirão table, simulate the next games

– Football, nowadays, is very complex, I had the transition, there’s no way to erase it, but I’m totally focused here and I’ll try to do my best, work hard, as I did in all the places I’ve been. Inside field will be automatic in what I show. I’m grateful for the opportunity – said shirt 2 at his press conference for the presentation, this Thursday (2).

Another coincidence involving João Pedro and Roger Guedes is that both are managed by the same businessman, Paulo Pitombeira. However, the athlete does not see himself as a “counterweight” for hiring Guedes.

– In football, many others have already taken this path of going to Europe, not having adapted very well right away and having returned to Brazil, I went there, I worked, I spent a whole season doing my best, it may not have worked. OK for some, for me it was a good passage, I had a lot of learning while I was there. About that (Roger Guedes counterweight), I’m going to work, it doesn’t touch me, it doesn’t affect me. Today many players have the same manager, so it doesn’t affect me at all.

In Brazilian football, João Pedro also wore the shirt of Chapecoense and Bahia.