Producer explains why rings are not worn on fingers

From the first trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released, fans were quite confused by the fact that, unlike the comics, the Wenwu Mandarin character does not use the ten title rings on his fingers, but rather as large “rings” on his arm.

Now, one of the film’s producers, Jonathan Schwartz, explained the change.

In an interview with The Direct, Schwartz talked about the decision to change the rings. “We felt that finger rings would be kind of silly in practice” he said before revealing the inspiration for change.

One of the first was “a little” because of the similarity between the rings in the comics and the Jewels of Infinity. Originally, each ring has a different power, which the producers didn’t want to look like Gems and the Gauntlet used by Thanos. In this way, they changed the concept and skills of the ten rings of Mandarin.

And about turning them into rings worn on the arm, the idea was inspired by steel rings used in Kung Fu. Schwartz he said that the inspiration came from some films of the genre and it fit perfectly in the proposal of the film.

“One day, we were watching a movie in the writers room, me, Destin [Daniel Cretton, diretor do filme] and Dave [Callaham, produtor], called The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, which begins with a set up of kung fu training, using various weapons. One of them was these Steel Rings used in Hung Ga, which are a traditional Kung Fu weapon. You probably remember them from Kung-Fusion, where they appear a lot. Destin saw those rings and said ‘we should do this for the Rings’ and he was 100% right, and it was unique and really cool. It felt like the right thing for the movie.”

Thus, even used on the arms, they are still rings, inspired by the steel rings used mainly in the Hung Ga, a south china martial art style used in fighting styles Shaolin. In these forms of martial arts, rings are used to improve the performance of the body and mind, helping practitioners develop more muscle and endurance.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a script of David Callaham, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung. The film opens on the day September 2nd.

