Public Prosecutor’s Office asks for suspension of Grêmio General after violent acts in CT | Guild

The Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul (MP-RS) filed a precautionary measure asking the suspension of the activities of Grêmio’s General Organized Fans after the protest that had violent acts in the club’s CT, on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, the Tricolor board also prevented Geral and three other associations (Torcida Jovem, Garra Tricolor and Rasta do Grêmio) from using materials in team games.

According to a note published on the MP-RS website, so far Grêmio’s General is the only supporter identified in the confusion that involved throwing stones in the players’ buses and in the structure of the Presidente Luiz Carvalho Training Center, in the north of Porto Alegre . If other groups are verified, they will also be held responsible, says the agency.

The request was made by prosecutor Thales Volcato, from the Supporter’s Attorney, and suggests the suspension of the General for at least 90 days, until “all or most of the people involved in the criminal acts are identified”.

As announced by Grêmio on Thursday, at least 12 fans have been identified and will be prevented from entering the Arena. In addition to the club, the MP-RS asks the Civil Police and Military Brigade to speed up the process of finding those responsible for acts of vandalism.

– We need to identify those involved to seek possible criminal liability for the acts committed there, which, in theory, constitute offenses provided for in the Statute of Fans and, also, other criminal types – says Volcato.

According to the determination of the tricolor management, Geral do Grêmio, Torcida Jovem, Garra Tricolor and Rasta do Grêmio will not be able to present their materials in the stands at the club’s next games in the Arena. The suspension period has not yet been confirmed.

On social networks, Geral, Rasta and Torcida Jovem demonstrated to repudiate the acts of violence and affirm that they went to CT Luiz Carvalho in order to protest peacefully. And that did not identify members of the fans in the violent acts.

Summoned by social networks on Wednesday, the protest of fans in the face of the bad phase of Grêmio, in the relegation zone of Brasileirão, took on airs of turmoil after the arrival of the players’ buses at the team’s training center.

The vehicle was the target of rocks and fireworks. As a result, stones were also thrown into the CT area, with damage to the club’s assets, and an attempted invasion.