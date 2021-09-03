R$ 100 thousand ceiling in ’21 and “help” from S/A are Rafael’s realities around Botafogo

The 31-year-old is very close to fulfilling his dream of wearing the white mantle, but Glorioso makes it clear that he won’t go crazy in the financial area

Last Wednesday (01), the Botafogo confirmed having opened negotiations to repatriate right-back Rafael da Silva. The 31-year-old winger is declared a Glorioso supporter and has previously expressed a desire to defend the club of the heart. In the last two windows, the athlete ex-Manchester United and Lyon was speculated in General Severiano, but it was no more than rumors.

This time, Botafogo has never been so close to Rafael. Of course, the club has already made it clear that it will not do crazy things to bring Alex Ferguson’s ex-pupil to Old Trafford, even because Alvinegro has a limited salary cap – at around R$ 100 thousand – in 2021, both because of the dispute for Series B and the lack of public still in Brazil (in most of the country) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rafael has been free on the market since he split with Istanbul Basaksehir, from Turkey, and planned a return to Brazil. The player even received contacts from other clubs in Serie A, but gave priority to his childhood dream of wearing Botafogo’s shirt. Board and side have already understood each other, the proposal needs to be put down on paper.

In more than 15 years in Europe, Rafael also defended Lyon-FRA (Photo: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images Italy)

If all goes well, the defender can land in Rio de Janeiro next week. According to the colleague James Franklin, sectorist of Fogão, the contract would be valid for three seasons. According to GE, Rafael’s salaries may increase in case of access to Serie A or Botafogo S/A is completed.

The last match that the athlete participated was on May 30th still for Basaksehir, so he would certainly need some time to reach the ideal conditioning. However, it would debut in the final part of Serie B, in which Botafogo is inside the G-4 after three victories in the last four games.

After beating the leader Coritiba, away from home, in the last round, Enderson Moreira’s team returns to the field next Saturday (04) against Remo, in Belém.