Racism, “hostile crowd” and victory: English newspapers and players echo mood in Budapest | qualifiers – europe

Goals from Sterling, Harry Kane, Maguire and Declan Rice, and the result from 4 to 0 obtained by England away from home, against Hungary, by the European qualifiers, were in the background after the final whistle. The repercussion among the news, the players and the English Federation was the tense atmosphere at Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Punished by UEFA with three games with closed gates, Hungary now has a good chance of being punished by FIFA, again due to the attitudes of its fans. The hostile environment began before the kick-off, when English athletes knelt in their usual protest against racism and were ignored by opponents. At the same moment, a great boo came from the stands.
Harry Kane and England team kneel on the lawn in protest against racism; Hungary ignores and fans boo — Photo: Reuters
In addition to the boos at the time of the English demonstration, Hungary fans booed and grabbed Raheem Sterling, England’s black forward, throughout the match.. The Manchester City player opened the scoring at the start of the second stage and celebrated with a beautiful tribute to a young man who died last week.
Sterling shows off a shirt in honor of Steffie Gregg, the nephew of Jamaican music producer Rvssian, who died at 26 this week — Photo: REUTERS/Carl Recine
At the time of the celebration, Sterling received a shower of glasses from the stands of Puskas Arena. At this point, athletes such as Declan Rice and Jack Grealish celebrated with an ironic “bolt”. See below.
+ Rice spills cup played on the field by Hungarian fans against Sterling celebration
Rice drinks beer from a glass thrown by Hungarian fans in celebration of Sterling’s goal for England — Photo: REUTERS/Carl Recine
“Brilliant victory in an unacceptable atmosphere,” said Jack Grealish, on his official Instagram account. Along with a beer “emoji”, recalling the ironic celebration.
Grealish pretends to drink from a glass thrown by Hungarian fans at England’s goal celebration — Photo: EFE/EPA/Zsolt Szigetvary
“Brilliant victory over hostile crowd. We kept our composure to make four,” said Harry Kane on his Twitter account. In an interview outside the pitch, defensive midfielder Declan Rice defined the atmosphere as a “hostile place”. The player also posted a photo on his Instagram talking about “silence the haters”.
Declan Rice publishes on his Instagram image talking about “silence the haters” — Photo: Reproduction
Positioning of the English Federation
After the match, the Football Association of England (Football Association) published a note on its official Twitter account. The organization cites “discriminatory acts” against English players and says it will take the event to FIFA. Check out the FA opinion below.
“It is extremely disappointing to hear reports of discriminatory acts against some of our English players. We will ask FIFA to investigate the issue. We continue to support our players and commission in our collective determination to highlight and combat discrimination in any way.”
Some English newspapers highlighted England’s victory over racism.
England 4 x 0 Racists: highlighted iSport — Photo: Reproduction