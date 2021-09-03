Redmi 10 Prime released with Helio G88 and 6,000 mAh battery for a friendly price

After many teasers and leaks, Xiaomi finally introduced the world to the new Redmi 10 Prime. The smartphone is the new bet of the Chinese in the middle market of India, being that it is also just the renowned global model and with bigger battery.
So we have the same design and the screen is a 6.5 inch IPS LCD. Resolution is FHD+, variable refresh rate up to 90 Hz and 8 MP front camera inside the hole.
already the processor is the MediaTek Helio G88. The chipset works together with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. User can even expand memory using MicroSD card.
Looking to deliver good photos, we also have a 50 MP main camera, 8MP wide angle plus two 2MP units for macro shots and depth effect.
The Redmi 10 Prime has a digital player on the side, stereo sound and P2 port for headphones.
Finally, the battery is now 6,000 mAh, there’s 18W fast charging and the reverse delivers 9W. The embedded operating system is Android 11, and it runs under the MIUI 12.5 interface.
technical specifications
- 6.5 inch FHD+ LCD screen with 1080×2400 pixel resolution
- 90 Hz refresh rate with AdaptiveSync screen (45/60/90 Hz)
- MediaTek Helio G88 Platform
- Back camera:
- 50 MP main camera
- 8 MP ultra wide angle camera
- 2MP macro camera
- 2 MP depth sensor
- 8 MP front camera
- 6,000 mAh battery
- 18W quick charge
- 9W reverse wire charging
- dual speaker
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- Side fingerprint sensor
- AI Face Unlock
- MIUI 12.5 system based on Android 11
- Colors: Carbon Gray (grey), Pebble White (white), Sea Blue (blue)
- Dimensions: 161.96 x 75.54 x 8.93 mm
- Weight: 182g
Price and availability
According to Xiaomi, the new Redmi 10 Prime can now be booked in black, white and blue. You can see the price of the two variants below:
- 4GB + 64GB – 12,499 rupees (~BRL 886)
- 6GB + 128GB – 14,999 rupees (~R$1,063)
What did you think of the new Redmi 10 Prime? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.