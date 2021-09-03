Redmi 10 Prime released with Helio G88 and 6,000 mAh battery for a friendly price

After many teasers and leaks, Xiaomi finally introduced the world to the new Redmi 10 Prime. The smartphone is the new bet of the Chinese in the middle market of India, being that it is also just the renowned global model and with bigger battery.

So we have the same design and the screen is a 6.5 inch IPS LCD. Resolution is FHD+, variable refresh rate up to 90 Hz and 8 MP front camera inside the hole.

already the processor is the MediaTek Helio G88. The chipset works together with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. User can even expand memory using MicroSD card.