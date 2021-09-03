Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro are released with Qualcomm chipset, longer battery life and lower price

Delivering on its promise, in addition to launching the new Redmi 10 Prime, Xiaomi also took advantage of the Indian event to announce a new wireless headset. We are talking about Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro.

With a design that is very reminiscent of its predecessors, the devices bring a simple and well-built case. The internal processor of the devices is Qualcomm QCC3040, something that guarantees support for the aptX codec and Bluetooth 5.2.

According to the manufacturer, the devices still deliver good audio quality thanks to 10mm drivers, but there is no much-acclaimed noise cancellation.

See the design below: