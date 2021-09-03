Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro are released with Qualcomm chipset, longer battery life and lower price

Delivering on its promise, in addition to launching the new Redmi 10 Prime, Xiaomi also took advantage of the Indian event to announce a new wireless headset. We are talking about Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro.
With a design that is very reminiscent of its predecessors, the devices bring a simple and well-built case. The internal processor of the devices is Qualcomm QCC3040, something that guarantees support for the aptX codec and Bluetooth 5.2.
According to the manufacturer, the devices still deliver good audio quality thanks to 10mm drivers, but there is no much-acclaimed noise cancellation.
See the design below:
The user can still control the music by touching the buttons on the headphones themselves, while connecting to MIUI cell phones is simpler and easier.
Redmi highlights that just open the case for the first time with the smartphone with Bluetooth turned on for it to recognize the wireless headphones.
Finally, there’s IPX4 certification against sweat and dust, 600 mAh battery in the case for guarantee a total autonomy of 30 hours and USB-C port for charging.
Sold in three color options, the new Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro hits the Indian public on September 9th. The official price is 2,999 rupees, something around R$212 in direct conversion and without considering Brazilian taxes.
What did you think of the new wireless headphones? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.