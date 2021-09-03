remember the history of the charismatic van in Brazil

It doesn’t even seem like it, but it will be 8 years since the Volkswagen took the missing van of line. It was on December 19, 2013, when the classic “loaf bread” shaped van left the production line for the last time at the Anchieta factory in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). This has been since September 2, 1957. It has been 56 years in assembly and more than 1.56 million units of the model have been produced.

Brazil was the last country in the world to stop manufacturing the “Old Lady”. The affectionate nickname was given by the factory employees in the ABC paulista. So symbolic, the last Kombi unit made at Anchieta is currently in the Volkswagen Group’s commercial vehicle museum, in the German city of Hannover. It is the longest running vehicle in history.

This connection between Brazilians and the icon of the German brand is so strong that, throughout september 2nd, celebrates the National Kombi Day. So, let’s remember a little of the history of this one of the greatest national classics of all time. But first, it’s worth reviewing the beautiful farewell video of the Kombi, made by Volkswagen.

Kombi arrives imported in 1950

In the early 1950s, the incipient Brazilian automobile industry only assembled cars from kits brought from abroad – the so-called CKD. At that time, after the construction of the Anchieta highway, the region of São Bernardo do Campo began to attract factories. And it was there that the Brasmotor group, one of the first automakers in the country, began to assemble the Kombi.

The commercial van came imported from Germany, in 1950. But, as early as 1953, it gained production under the CKD system. And after three more years, Volkswagen then decided to settle in Brazil. Thus, it built its first factory there on the banks of the Anchieta highway, inaugurated precisely by the Kombi on September 2, 1957.

State Collection

Multipurpose vehicle

After its nationalization, which happened with the majority of parts made in the country, the Kombi did not take long to gain a series of novelties. In just a few years, it started offering pickup truck versions with a single or double cabin option, in addition to the traditional Standard configuration, available for the transport of cargo and passengers.

The design considered the most striking to date is the first generation, with the creases that form a large “V” in the front, with the Volkswagen logo very large in the center. It emerged in the early 1940s from a sketch made by the Dutchman Ben Pon, an importer of Volkswagen. He imagined what the van version of the Volkswagen Beetle would be like.

Volkswagen/Disclosure

However, the first Kombi didn’t last long and was soon restyled. In Brazil, the first update came in 1976, when the van abandoned its more iconic look. At the time, sales in the Brazilian market were going strong and, in October 1977, the VW Kombi would reach the milestone of 400,000 units made locally.

However, in Germany and European countries, the Kombi was already gaining the third generation. Called the Type 2 or Transporter, the van changed generations and completely changed in 1979.