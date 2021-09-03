Reporter agrees with creditors and overturns suspension of execution of R$ 93.5 million against Vasco | Vasco

The Creditors Committee that charges Vasco with the execution of R$ 93.5 million in labor debts had a victory this Friday: the recent decisions given in favor of the club at the Regional Labor Court of the First Region (TRT-1) were felled.

Judge of Labor and rapporteur of the appeal filed by the Commission, Raquel de Oliveira Maciel agreed with the creditors and granted in its entirety the appeal that asked for the last two decisions of the president of TRT-1, Edith Maria Correa Tourinho, to be reviewed – both had favored Vasco.

The first (on 23/08) recognized the club’s right to the Centralized Execution Regime, a possibility provided for in the recent law that instituted the club-company in Brazil, which gave Vasco a period of 60 days to present a payment plan. The second (on September 1st) suspended the Special Regime of Forced Execution (REEF), which would force the club to pay the total amount of the debt at once.

Represented by the lawyer Theotonio Chermont, the Creditors Committee argued in its appeal that the REC is a resource available only to clubs that have constituted Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF): “The Vasco da Gama Regatta Club did not set up its Anonymous Society of Football – SAF, so that it is completely unreasonable and illegal to claim the benefits provided for in the aforementioned law”.

In the decision published on Friday, the judge preferred not to enter into the technical merits of the interpretation of the law, which is recent, and based the granting of the appeal mainly on episodes of default by Vasco, such as non-compliance with the Labor Act.

– […] considering the entire relationship history of the Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama with the executions under this Regional E., as well as the immediate risks of creditors inherent to the discontinuation of the REEF – special regime of forced execution, which I receive the present labor regulatory appeal with suspensive effect, suspending the effects of the decision rendered by the Hon. Mrs. President of this E. Regional – says an excerpt of the decision.

With the overthrow of Vasco’s appeal, the decision of the 17th of August comes into force again, signed by Judge Fernando Reis de Abreu, manager of the centralization of the Regional Labor Court of the First Region (TRT-1): that of the forced execution of the R$ 93.5 million. Vasco has not officially commented, but he will appeal.

See an excerpt from the reporter’s decision:

