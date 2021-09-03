Respiratory syndrome: report indicates an increase in deaths between 30 and 49 years in SC

Santa Catarina Epidemiological Surveillance Board released data on the incidence of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) in the state, between early January and late August

The Dive/SC (Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance of Santa Catarina) released this Wednesday (1) the data on the incidence of SRAG (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) in Santa Catarina, during the period from January 3 until the records on 28 of August.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome comprises cases of flu-like illness that evolve with impairment of the respiratory function that, in most cases, leads to hospitalization, without any other specific cause.

The causes can be respiratory viruses, among which those of Influenza types A and B predominate, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, SARS-COV-2, bacteria, fungi and other agents.

58,408 hospitalizations were reported in Santa Catarina. Some data help to illustrate this scenario:

No records of SRAG caused by influenza A and B viruses;

7686 (13.2%) were classified as unspecified SRAG (negative result for influenza A – H1N1 and H3N2 – influenza B and other respiratory viruses);

48,447 (82.9%) of SARS cases were caused by other respiratory viruses – among the viruses studied are 324 by Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), 78 by Rhinovirus, 08 by Adenovirus, 01 by Parainfluenza Type 1, 04 by Bocavirus ( and of these 04, 02 were also caused by Coronavirus 229E), and 48,032 by SARS-COV-2;

80 caused by other etiological agents;

2,195 cases (3.8%) are under investigation.

In the case of the Covid-19 surveillance (SARS-COV-2), which is a component of the SRAG, the detailed data are in a specific bulletin that can be found on the website www.coronavirus.sc.gov.br.

Notification log

Considering the municipality of residence, notifications were registered in 295 municipalities in Santa Catarina.

Cases of people belonging to municipalities in other States were recorded: AC (01), AL (01), AM (20), AP (01), BA (04), DF (05), ES (02), GO (06 ), MA (03), MG (13), MS (11), MT (05), PA (10), PB (03), PE (02), PI (02), PR (457), RJ (16 ), RN (03), RO (04), RS (235), SE (02), SP (53) and TO (01); and also 03 from other countries: Argentina, United States of America and Peru.

Regarding the sex of SARS notifications, 32,729 (56%) occurred in males and 25,679 (43.9%) in females.

age group

The analysis by age group of SARS cases reported in 2021 shows that the most affected people are those over 50 years of age. However, it is important to highlight the increase in cases in people aged between 30 and 49 years.

Among the suspected SARS, the majority, 56.5%, had some risk factor for aggravation, highlighting the elderly (70.5%), with chronic cardiovascular disease (47.5%), diabetes mellitus (31.4%) and obese (21%).

Profile of deaths

Of the 58,408 reported cases of SARS, 13,509 progressed to death. Considering the municipality of residence, deaths were registered in 290 municipalities in Santa Catarina. Regarding the sex of people who died, 7,701 (57%) occurred in males and 5,808 (42.9%) in females.

Deaths were registered in municipalities belonging to other States: AM (02), BA (01), DF (1), MG (02), MS (02), MT (02), PA (03), PB (01), PR (112), RJ (06), RO (1), RS (54), and SP (14); and also 02 from other countries: Argentina and Peru.

More details on the profile of deaths

No death records caused by influenza A and B viruses;

635 (4.7%) were classified as unspecified SRAG (negative result for influenza A – H1N1 and H3N2 – influenza B and other respiratory viruses);

12,853 (95.2%) deaths as SARS caused by SARS-COV2;

01 death as SRAG caused by RSV;

01 death as SARS caused by Adenovirus;

10 classified as SRAG by another etiologic agent;

09 are under investigation.

The distribution of deaths confirmed by SARS is greater in people over 60 years of age. However, it is important to highlight the increase in cases in people aged 40 to 59 years.

Considerations

Data from SARS notifications show an epidemiological scenario in which the predominant transmission is SARS-COV-2. However, surveillance is of fundamental importance for identifying the circulation of other respiratory viruses, allowing for coordinated action to prevent transmission and clinical management of patients with suspicious conditions.

Regarding influenza, considering the seasonality of transmission, which is from April to August, the importance of the population seeking the health service closest to their residence at the first signs and symptoms of flu for proper treatment is recommended, especially for those with risk factors for worsening and death (elderly people, children, chronically ill, etc.), as they are more likely to present complications when infected with the Influenza virus.

In addition, all prevention measures must be reinforced throughout the year, especially washing hands frequently, avoiding closed environments and crowded people (social distance) and wearing a mask. It is also necessary to keep surfaces and objects that come into frequent contact with your hands, such as tables, keyboards, door handles and handrails, clean with alcohol, and not share personal items such as glasses and cutlery.