Result of Quina 5648 today, Thursday (09/02/21)

The result of today’s Quina, Thursday – 09/02/2021, contest 5648, will be released from 8 pm (Brasilia time). The draw takes place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, and the player who hits the five tens can win the accumulated prize of R$1.6 million.

Quina 5648 Result

So, see the numbers drawn in today’s Quina result: 05-13-31-41-42.

Quina Prize Winners

Scoring between two and five dozen of the result of today’s contest Quina 5648 will receive a prize according to the band. If there is one more winner in the main track, the Caixa Lotteries divides the jackpot equally between the parties.

What happens if no one wins? If there is no winner in any band, the lottery value accumulates for the next draw in the respective prize band.

To receive the prize, the lucky ones must go to a Caixa branch and present their RG and CPF, in addition to the winning ticket. According to Lotteries Caixa, prizes of up to R$1,903.98, winners can withdraw from accredited lottery houses.

Remember that all winners have a period of 90 calendar days, counting from the drawing of the result of Quina 5648, to redeem the prize amount.

At Quina, you bet between 5 and 15 numbers, out of the 80 available. There are 6 weekly draws: from Monday to Saturday at 20h. Track lotteries on DCI.