Returns salary to Jair Bolsonaro’s ex-wife, says former advisor

Marcelo Luiz Nogueira dos Santos, former advisor to Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), told in an interview to the column that while he was an employee of President Jair Bolsonaro’s eldest son at Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio) he was obliged to return 80% of your salary monthly.

The information was revealed by journalist Guilherme Amado’s column, on the Metrópoles portal, and confirmed by the column that heard other details from the former advisor, who is known as Marcelo Nogueira. He claims that, in addition to 80% of his salary, he had to deliver a similar percentage of the 13th, vacation, what he received as food stamps and even the refund of income tax.

According to Nogueira, he needed to deliver these amounts in cash in the hands of lawyer Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle, second wife of President Jair Bolsonaro. This happened every month for over four years. He was Flávio Bolsonaro’s advisor at Alerj from February 1, 2003, beginning of Flávio’s term, until August 6, 2007, when Ana Cristina and Jair Bolsonaro separated.

The senator’s lawyers, Luciana Pires, Rodrigo Roca and Juliana Bierrenbach, denied that the senator knew of irregularities. “The congressman has always followed the rules of the legislative assembly and has been the victim of a defamation campaign. Both the defense and the senator are unaware of the statements made by Marcelo Luiz Nogueira dos Santos,” the note says.

Check out excerpts from the interview:

Did you return the money in Cristina’s hand?

In her hand.

Did you go to the bank, get the money and give it to her?

Yeah, me and many others from my time who worked there.

You and many others?

Arram.

Although you received money from Flávio’s office, did you take money and give it to (Ana) Cristina?

That.

And other people in Flávio’s office did the same thing?

The same thing.

I understood

But we couldn’t comment anything to them. From the beginning, we knew, we were approached by her for this.

She gave the instructions.

Yeah, yeah.

One thing I was told about her is that Ana Cristina made you deliver food stamps, 13th, vacations, income tax refunds.

Precisely.

All this?

All this.

Was all the money I had taxed?

Proportional to what we received. It took the proportion that we received. The 13th, vacation, all that stuff. On top of what we were.

If the salary was, I don’t know, R$ 5 thousand and you only had a thousand every month, the 13th you only had a thousand too. That?

IT’S. It was a thousand reais.

Is it true that it was her idea to do this (to get the benefits in addition to the salaries)?

Arram. It is true.

I heard that before (Ana Cristina) it was also like that and I also had to pay back salaries.

Then I can’t tell you. When I arrived, it was already that way.

And in Carlos’ office, did it work the same way (return salary)?

In the same way

Did the staff also say that you had to return the money?

Arr

Did you hear this from people who worked there?

For sure.

And it’s the same way this business of returning the salary, 13th, everything…

All the same.

And who controlled this was (Ana) Cristina?

To (Ana) Cristina.

