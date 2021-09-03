Review: “Dawn Of Chromatica” is a collection of the coolest on the dancefloor

It’s this Friday that fans of Lady Gaga all over the world can hear “Dawn of Chromatica”, a new version of the album “Chromatica” released in 2020. The album, which was long awaited and commented on social media before it’s even announced, arrives as a collection and presentation of new names in international music, handpicked by the project’s executive producer and DJ bloodpop.

With interesting artists and exponents in the music scene from the four corners of the planet, such as Pabllo Vittar, Rina Sawayama, Bree Runway, Arca, Charli XCX, Dorian Electra, Shygirl and Ashnikko, “Dawn of Chromatica” is an ode to the individual qualities of each of the collaborators of the project and the result of this is a grandiose collection with the freshest of the dance floors.

Bloodpop was very happy curating the artists. He, who had a free hand from Lady Gaga to run the project, chose artists who within their work squares trace a very similar path with regard to innovation and the use of sounds that, for a portion of the music consuming public, may sound at least different.

The greatest evidence of this is the fact that collaborators have joint work with each other, such as Pabllo Vittar has three releases with Charli XCX and one alongside Rina Sawayama, who in turn has already stated that he has a track recorded with Charli! Arca was a collaborator of the production company SOPHIE, who died in April this year and also jhad already worked with Charli and produced the track “Plastic Doll” in the original version of “Chromatica”.

DAWN OF CHROMATICA ⚔️💚💗

THE REMIX ALBUM

SEPTEMBER 3

PRE-SAVE NOWhttps://t.co/z6kfSOTt5H pic.twitter.com/EfEefQdLBc — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 30, 2021

In the release of the official tracklist, we realized that “Dawn of Chromatica” does not bring the three interludes that dictate the tempo of the tracks. And this is just the first difference between the 2020 and 2021 projects. In the version that will arrive at 00:00 this Friday on streaming platforms, the guest artists made several contributions, the most recurrent being the addition of additional lyrics to the original versions.

Among the tracks that gained new verses, highlight to the spectacular version of “Free Woman” signed by Rina Sawayama and Clarence Clarity. The duo, who recently also worked on a chaotic remix of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” managed to bring a blast to the song and some very charming touches, like a “let’s go, Gaga” in the first seconds and the end in fade out.

Ashnikko also introduced new verses in “Plastic Doll” in a very clever way, in addition to bringing a k-pop vibe to the track, which has departed a lot from its original version. In “911”, Charli XCX also made a point of bringing her skills as a songwriter in unpublished parts and took the music to a darker and heavier place.

DAWN OF CHROMATICA VINYL

AVAILABLE TONIGHT AT 9PM PT

⚔️💚💗 https://t.co/6ToieYMLIVE pic.twitter.com/fJRNmgFftN — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 2, 2021

“Dawn of Chromatica” also arrived with real bangers of dance floors. The version of Ark for mega success “Rain On Me”, for example, is one of those. “Stupid Love” by Coucou Chloe, “Enigma” by Doss and “Replay” by Dorian Electra, would make an excellent sequence at dawn. “1000 Doves”, signed by planningtorock, there’s a catch to Donna Summer in “I Feel Love”, which made the song even more sophisticated.

“Babylon”, which already carried the bass in its original version, won two remixes. the of Bree Runway is simpler and closer to the “Chromatica” version. O highlight was even for the version Haus Labs, which was long-awaited by the fanbase, but can divide opinions by infiltrating synths throughout the entire track.

Read more:

Pabllo Vittar and “Fun Tonight”

For Brazil, “Dawn of Chromatica” has a special flavor. That’s because the biggest drag queen in the country and one of the biggest in the world, our Pabllo Vittar, was chosen to take on the version of “Fun Tonight” together with her team of producers from Brabo Music: DJ Gorky, Mafalda and Zebu.

Pabllo was not intimidated and presented a forró remix for the track, with all the characteristic elements of the genus originating from the northeast. The turn of electronic drums, for example, is there in the very Brazilian version of “Fun Tonight”. The cuts and interpositions of vocals by Lady Gaga and Vittar also bring us a duet sensation, a fact that is not repeated in others tracks from the project.

THE Pabllo and Brabo’s boldness in putting a forró on an official album from Lady Gaga’s catalog is actually the most interesting part of this partnership. PV could have opted for a closer remix to what she did on “Flash Pose”, which naturally retains an easier sound for foreign audiences, but no. There was no fear of denial, but there was a continuation of what the drag queen has been doing in Brazil in a masterly way.

Certainly the uniqueness of Pabllo Vittar as an artist is what drew Bloodpop’s attention to insert it in this project. It’s absolutely heartening to realize that she hasn’t left that detail to go in the wake of what some consider to be a work that breaks boundaries. Pabllo Vittar is international in her own way and if it was the approval of a mega pop star that was missing, now she has it.