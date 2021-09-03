Rger Guedes arrives at Corinthians valuing passage in China and warns: ‘We’re going to bother’

Róger Guedes was officially introduced by Corinthians this Friday, at a press conference granted by him at CT Joaquim Grava, shortly after the training of the professional team. The striker arrived at the club valuing the choices made and promising a strong team for the season.

“We’re going to bother Corinthians. I hope everyone can be on the field soon. We’re working on a daily basis, let’s help Corinthians,” said the player, thanking his teammates for the reception.

“Everyone received me very well, I’m very happy here,” continued the athlete. He trained alone on Monday, while the cast had a break, and joined the partners from Tuesday, in preparation for facing Juventude on Tuesday.

Now 24 years old, Róger insisted on valuing his time in China, mainly on the financial side, but also for having served as a matured point after a meteoric and controversial start at Palmeiras.

“I matured a lot, a very good country, I was well received. Adapting to football there, every place changes. But it helped me a lot to be a new man, I’m no longer a 21 year old kid, I’m more mature and I’ll be able to help.” continued.

The player now waits for the ok from coach Sylvinho to be with the Corinthians squad in the match against the Gauchos. He and all the other reinforcements in this window have already been regularized by the board.

