Rice and Grealish spill cups thrown on field by Hungarian fans against celebration | qualifiers – europe

Rice drinks beer from a glass thrown by Hungarian fans in celebration of Sterling’s goal for England — Photo: REUTERS/Carl Recine
The gesture was repeated by the half Grealish at another time. And to close with a flourish, Rice scored the fourth goal, sealing the English tour in Hungary.
Grealish pretends to drink from a glass thrown by Hungarian fans at England’s goal celebration — Photo: EFE/EPA/Zsolt Szigetvary
The atmosphere with the Hungarian fans has been hot since before the ball rolled. As is customary in English football, the players of the British team knelt in protest against racism before the kick-off, a gesture ignored by opponents and booed by the Budapest crowd.
Rice faces Hungarian fans after a flare is thrown onto the pitch at England players — Photo: REUTERS/Carl Recine
At various times during the match, cups were thrown on the field against the visitors and even a flag. In celebration of the first goal, Sterling took off the shirt of the English team and showed one underneath with a message aimed at the public. It wasn’t just any political rally or campaign about tolerance, but a tribute to Steffie Gregg, the nephew of Jamaican music producer Rvssian, who died at 26 this week.
Sterling shows off a shirt in honor of Steffie Gregg, the nephew of Jamaican music producer Rvssian, who died at 26 this week — Photo: REUTERS/Carl Recine