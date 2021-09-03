Richarlison repeats provocation after Brazil’s victory over Chile

Richarlison wasn’t on the field, but that didn’t go unnoticed in Brazil’s 1-0 victory over Chile on Thursday night, in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. a provocation to Chileans on social networks.

On Instagram, Richarlison wrote ‘if you seek…’ (wanted, in Spanish) in a TNT Sports publication that recalled Vidal’s “request for rematch” after the Chileans’ defeat against the Brazilian team in the Copa América. The comment refers to the phrase “selling for rival en Sudamerica” ​​(rival looking for in South America), which the Brazilian player shared after the previous clash against Chile.

Shortly thereafter, the TNT Sports profile featured Richarlison’s comment in a new post.

In July, Richarlison was even the target of racist attacks by Chileans on social networks because of the provocation.

It is worth remembering that the striker was not available to Tite this Thursday night, as the clubs in England did not release the players for the matches of the South American Qualifiers.

Without Richarlison, the Brazilian team beat Chile 1-0 with a goal scored by Everton Ribeiro 18 minutes into the second half, at Estadio Monumental de Santiago.