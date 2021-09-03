Róger Guedes designs Derby and puts Corinthians in the fight for the Brasileirão: “Let’s annoy” | corinthians

Corinthians introduced Róger Guedes as a reinforcement this Friday. The 24-year-old forward spoke about the expectation of debuting with the Alvinegra shirt and also about the derby against rival Palmeiras.

After saying that he will celebrate if he scores a goal against the former team – Guedes played for Verdão in 2016 and 2017 -, the new Corinthians player spoke about the Derby that will be played on September 25, at Neo Química Arena.

– I have to focus on Tuesday’s game (against Juventude). The game against Palmeiras is making people talk, but seeing Corinthians’ colors, I hope they come out victorious. They are important games, just like the classic.

1 of 2 Róger Guedes at a press conference at Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians Róger Guedes at a press conference at Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians

Regularized at the CBF’s IDB, Róger Guedes should be listed by Sylvinho for Tuesday’s duel, against Juventude, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brazilian Championship.

Owner of shirt 123, number announced last Wednesday, at Timão’s 111th anniversary live, Róger Guedes signed a four-year contract, with the possibility of renewal for another one.

In addition to the striker, the arrival of reinforcements such as Willian and Renato Augusto caused expectations among fans. For Guedes, the goal is to fight for the title of the Brazilian Championship and in the future have an opportunity in the Brazilian team.

– Let’s bother Corinthians. Hope everyone can be on the field soon. We are working on a daily basis, we are going to help Corinthians. Everyone received me very well, I’m very happy here.

– You can reach the championship, thinking game by game. We know it’s far away, but it’s possible to get there. Let’s help the group. Willian ended up arriving, too. I wanted to close with Corinthians for that. I chose the right one to go to China, financial part. Now I have a chance to stand out in Brazil and I have the objective of reaching the national team, yes – he completed.

To sign with Corinthians, the striker split with the Chinese Shandong Taishan (ex-Shandong Luneng), a club with which he had an agreement until July 2022. In three seasons there, Róger Guedes scored 27 goals in 52 official matches. Last season, it had its best average, with 12 in 17 matches (0.70 per game).

Revealed by Criciúma, he arrived at Palmeiras in 2016 and was Brazilian champion that season. In 2018, he was loaned to Atlético-MG, where he scored 13 goals in 28 matches. Roger was sold in July of that year to Shandong for 9.5 million euros (R$ 43 million at the time).

Check out other excerpts from the press conference by Róger Guedes:

Positioning

– I played in China as a centre-forward, second striker. My position is on the edge. I like to play loose in attack, without always having to be on the front line. Wherever Sylvinho wants, I’ll be available.

premiere on tuesday

– I already had a conversation with Sylvinho, I’m feeling very good, not playing, but I was training with my personal in Criciúma. If you choose me 10 minutes or 90, I will be available on Tuesday.

Passing through China

– I matured a lot, very good country, I was well received. Adapting to football there, every place changes. But it helped me a lot to be a new man, I’m not a 21 year old kid anymore, I’m more mature and I’ll be able to help.

Expectation of playing with support from the fans

– I’ve talked about this a lot. When I arrived at Atlético, Fábio Santos remembered that my first goal was against him at the Arena. I hope to score many goals now with the Corinthians shirt. I was happy that time, it was my third game for Criciúma.