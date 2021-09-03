Ruan is re-evaluated and leaves Corinthians for at least 90 days

Out of combat since August 31 of last year, when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, midfielder Ruan Oliveira was reevaluated by Corinthians’ medical team and is once again out of work with the others. The player will be out of combat for three to four months and, therefore, should only return to the field next season.

Doctor Joaquim Grava, a Corinthians consultant, evaluated the athlete and made the decision. Although the recovery from ligament reconstruction surgery is long, the absence of Ruan Oliveira in the Corinthians related lists was strange, since at first the prediction was that the midfielder would return to the team at the end of the first half of this year.

During his recovery, Ruan Oliveira went through a series of physical problems that delayed Corinthians’ processes. The player also contracted covid-19, showed strong symptoms of the disease and lost muscle mass in the period. In recent weeks, the midfielder was in the process of physical transition, but did not show significant progress.

The player has his rights linked to Metropolitano, from Santa Catarina, and is loaned to Corinthians until the middle of next season. The athlete arrived at the Parque São Jorge club to act in the youth categories, stood out in the under-20 and was promoted to the professionals. In the top team, they have four games and haven’t scored goals yet.