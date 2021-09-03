Ruan Oliveira undergoes medical reassessment and will be away for at least another three months

Midfielder Ruan Oliveira underwent a surgical review last Wednesday. The athlete had to be re-evaluated after an operation performed on the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee.

Ruan was injured during training at CT Joaquim Grava e I didn’t play for 371 days, over a year. The athlete’s reassessment was carried out by the club’s physician, Dr. Joaquim Grava. Now, the expected recovery time is three to four months.

The athlete’s recovery time so far was much longer than that which usually takes an injury of this type, usually around six to eight months, which can be extended in cases of recurrence and greater precaution on the part of the medical team.

O My Timon found that there were some complications in the athlete’s recovery, as swelling at the injury site on more than one occasion, delaying the work of physiotherapy and strengthening, essential in the player’s recovery. He trained with the ball in contact jobs, the last step before returning to acting.

To give you an idea, also attacking midfielder Gustavo Mantuan tore the cruciate ligament in his left knee almost two months after Ruan and is already training without limitations with the squad, but had a delayed return because he tested positive for Covid-19.

There was an initial expectation of a return in April, for the São Paulo Championship, which was not fulfilled. The extension of the delay led to a renewal of the athlete’s bond, initially on loan until June of this year, now with a contract until June 30, 2022.

One of the most praised base prospects in recent years, Ruan Oliveira played four matches with Tiago Nunes, starting against Fortaleza.

