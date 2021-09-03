Rumor: Sony is creating new studio in Japan with former employees of Capcom, Square Enix and more

Facebook

A rumor that has surfaced on Reddit indicates that Sony is forming a new studio in Japan. What is most striking is that this studio would have former developers who worked for companies like Capcom, Square Enix and Konami.

The main objective would be to develop large budget AAA titles. The first project would be a new intellectual property on the same scale of games as Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Devil May Cry or Metal Gear Solid.

What gives this rumor a modicum of credibility is that the person reporting this possible development also said that Housemarque would be acquired by Sony before the official announcement took place.

But, obviously, there are many facts to be taken into account. In addition to being an internet rumor, we know that Sony has just dismantled Japan Studio to focus only on Team Asobi. For this argument, however, many people believe that it is normal for large companies to close sectors that are not showing results in order to open others from scratch with the same purpose.

Anyway, please, consider this news as a rumor until Sony officially announces something.