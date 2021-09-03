Salaries, close sponsor and undefeated team: the “management shock” of Cruzeiro in the 1st month of Luxembourg | cruise

Vanderlei Luxemburgo completes, this Friday, a month of work at Cruzeiro. Thirty days in which the coach reaps the fruits of efforts made on and off the field. Experienced coach, Luxa leads Fox in an attempt to start in Serie B, but still far from the main objective: access.

In this one month of work, Luxembourg applied a “management shock”. On and off the field. On the four lines, he accumulates six unbeaten games in Serie B, with three wins and three draws. Profitability of 66.66%, higher than that presented by the leader of Series B at the moment, Coritiba (63.6%).

Luxemburg’s work took Cruzeiro out of the relegation zone and made it reach 25 points, almost half won with the coach. Currently, the team is in 14th place and, if they beat Goiás next Tuesday, away from home, they can reach the best position in the current Serie B. The maximum reached was 13th place.

As did the coach Mozart, initially, Luxembourg also made a point of “embracing” all the players. It renewed the hopes of chance of young athletes, such as Matheus Pereira, Adriano, Thiago and Dudu. And it also gave morale to experts, like Rômulo and Marcelo Moreno. Another who started to gain more chances was Wellington Nem.

1 of 3 Vanderlei Luxemburgo Cruise — Photo: Bruno Haddad Vanderlei Luxemburgo Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad

The arrival of the coach and the positive results changed the atmosphere at Toca da Raposa. The team had come from nine matches without a win, before the arrival of Vanderlei Luxemburgo. But another factor also contributed to this change…

With his flamboyant speech and ball boy, Vanderlei Luxemburgo also “bought the fight” of the players off the field. For him, one of the pillars to maintain a good working environment is the players’ salaries on time. He also brought Ricardo Rocha to help him in the “midfield” with the athletes.

He arrived at the club about two months late, but with the help of the businessman and natural advisor, Pedro Lourenço, he saw the salaries start to catch up.. The challenge is to keep the payment of upcoming maturities up to date until the end of the year. A new sheet will expire early next week.

2 of 3 Rodrigo Pastana, Ricardo Rocha and Vanderlei Luxemburgo — Photo: Bruno Haddad Rodrigo Pastana, Ricardo Rocha and Vanderlei Luxemburgo — Photo: Bruno Haddad

Luxa also brought Cruzeiro’s transition coordinator, Célio Lúcio, closer to the work. He listened to it a lot in the first days of work, mainly. He also always tries to establish a dialogue with those who take care of the Fox’s base categories.