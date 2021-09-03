Samsung ISOCELL HP1 Announced as First 200 MP Sensor for Mobile Phones

Samsung has just announced this Thursday (02) two sensors, the ISOCELL HP1 it’s the GN5, being the first of them the first in the world with 200 MP to bring pixels of 0.64μm. It is also the first for portable devices and, according to the Korean, images captured with its newest camera hardware can maintain quality even when resized or cropped. This is thanks to technology Chameleon Cell, which can change the pixel layout depending on the environment, whether it’s two by two, four by four, sixteen by sixteen and more.





In low-light scenarios, for example, the HP1 transforms into a 12.5 MP sensor with large 2.56μm pixels, fusing up to 16 neighboring pixels, which allows for greater light absorption. But, as usual, the best results will come when capturing images in well-lit environments — this is where the sensor truly shows its full potential. In videos, cell phones equipped with ISOCELL HP1 will be able to film 8K ​​at 30 fps. The sensor manages to fuse four pixels to bring the resolution to 50 MP (8192 x 6144 resolution, ie 8K).



