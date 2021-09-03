Samsung Phone with Dual Screen Folds, Late S21 FE and More | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that has happened in recent days in another edition of the TC Plantão, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so you can stay on top of everything in one place . In today’s edition we commented on the latest leaks of the Galaxy S21 FE and iPhone 13, official launch date of Windows 11, arrival of Star+ in Brazil, new limit for minors to play in China and a folding cell phone prototype shown by Samsung.

Galaxy S21 FE delayed and no micro SD

After the success of the S10 Lite and the S20 FE, Samsung should soon present the Galaxy S21 FE, but apparently the long-awaited top cheap cell phone from the brand must have its downsides. A manual published this week showed that it shouldn’t bring micro SD card slot, leaving users hostage to internal storage and cloud services. This isn’t exactly surprising when you remember that the rest of the S21 line doesn’t have the slot, but it was expected that as a cheaper, fan-oriented model the S21 FE would. In addition, it should also not bring P2 input for headphones or charger in the box, following other trends in the line. Other bad news is that the Galaxy S21 FE should not be presented now in September as expected, with comments that a further delay in production due to lack of components has pushed its presentation to mid-October or November.

iPhone 13 with satellite communication

If the Galaxy S21 FE gets further and further away, the iPhone 13 line is getting closer and closer to being announced, and an Apple event is expected on September 14th. You’re probably tired of hearing rumors about Apple’s new phones, but apparently there’s still some stuff to leak until the official presentation. More recently, what emerged from information was the presence of a satellite communication technology in the new iPhones, which would allow sending messages even without a conventional mobile connection available. The resource should be focused on emergency cases and isolated environments, such as floods, avalanches or shipwrecks, as a way to ensure that people in these situations are able to contact someone for help. The possible prices of Pro models in China were also discussed, with the iPhone 13 Pro starting at around 6,800 reais and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starting at around 7,500 reais. Both models would have options with 128 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB of storage, leaving the 256 GB option out of the picture.

Windows 11 release date

Windows 11 finally got its official release date. Announced by Microsoft last June, Windows 11 is expected to officially arrive on compatible devices on October 5th, being the first major system update since Windows 10 , released in mid-2015. In addition to a new look, Windows 11 will also bring several improvements in performance, security and features aimed at games, promising to be the biggest upgrade in terms of functionality for gamers in history.

New limit for games in China

Speaking of games, those who aren’t very happy are underage gamers in China. Advancing its restriction policy created in 2019, the Chinese government announced that minors in the country will only be able to play online for one hour a day, and only on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, using the period between 8 and 9 of night of these days. According to the statement, this will be done to “prevent minors from becoming addicted to online games”, and consequently hinder their performance in studies or work. The blocking will be done directly on the game servers, it being necessary that the companies responsible for the games supervise their users according to the login required to access the service.

Star+ in Brazil

As if we didn’t have too many streaming services in Brazil, Star Plus, a spin-off from Disney focused on more adult content, arrived at the end of August. In addition to series and movies that are not available in the Disney Plus catalog, such as Deadpool, all seasons of The Simpsons, Family Guy, How I Met Your Mother, The Walking Dead and many others, the service also features live events. and major sports programs thanks to ESPN. As expected, Disney intends to sell the two services as complementary, being possible to subscribe to the new Star Plus separately for R$32.90 monthly or together with Disney Plus for R$45.90 monthly. Remember that Disney Plus alone costs R$27.90 a month, so we have a nice discount and in the end signing the two together is still cheaper than Netflix alone. Anyone who is a Level 6 user of Mercado Livre wins the Star Plus subscription along with the existing Disney Plus promotion, with discounts available for other levels.

