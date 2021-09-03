Samuel Xavier regrets lost chance in Fluminense’s draw: “I tried to do my best” | Rio de Janeiro

After regaining confidence in the Brazilian Championship, Fluminense was only tied this Thursday at Maracanã. The Rio de Janeiro club hosted Juventude and ended the game with a score of 1-1. At the end of the match, Samuel Xavier regretted the lost chance in the second half.

At the moment of the bid, Fluminense was winning 1-0. After an exchange of first-rate passes from the middle of the field, involving several players, Samuel Xavier received a free kick inside the area, but kicked it out.

– It was a very good move, we do a practice to get to that side, I tried to find the ball first, I think I try a lot, if I only hit the goal it would be good. Unfortunately football is like that, but it’s a forward ball, a bad draw that wasn’t in our plans, but we have to evolve to give

On the other hand, despite regretting the lost chance, the full-back also praised the work done by Marcão in command of Fluminense. For him, the coach’s confidence is important for the team’s evolution within the four lines.

– Very good work, Marcão has been giving us a lot of confidence to play, to adjust this ball play, we are evolving, we will continue the work to reach high flights in the Brazilian Championship.

Fluminense now has 22 points, in 11th place. At the moment, the Rio de Janeiro club is in the classification zone for the Sudamericana. The next match for the Laranjeiras club will be on Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Arena Condá, this time against Chapecoense, the last team on the Brazilian Championship standings.