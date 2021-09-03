Sánchez classifies Vasco as “the biggest in Brazil” and reveals a conversation with Erazo – 02/09/2021

The Ecuadorian striker Jhon Sánchez was introduced, in the late afternoon of today (2), as Vasco’s new reinforcement. In a press conference held at CT Moacyr Barbosa, the cross-Maltino reinforcement said it was a dream to defend “the biggest club in Brazil” and revealed that he had a conversation with defender Erazo, who passed through São Januário in 2018.

Sánchez, who chose the 25 shirt, also recalled other Ecuadorians who had been through Colina, such as Quiñonez and Tenório, and, when talking about Vasco’s greatness, he mentioned the fight against racism.

“It all happened very quickly. I’m very happy to be in the biggest in Brazil. I’m very happy and happy, I’ll do my best to [o clube] go back to the first division,” he said.

“There is a little pressure from other Ecuadorians who have been here, such as Quiñonez and Tenório. I want to do things the best way at this great club. It has always been a dream to be in a great club in Brazil, even more so at Vasco, who was one of the first clubs talking about racism,” he added.

The striker also revealed that he received advice from Erazo, mainly, so that he can present the football of the 2019 season again, when he was at Independiente Del Valle and participated in the conquest of the Copa Sudamericana. The defender is an old acquaintance of the Brazilian fans. In addition to defending Cruz-Maltino in 2018, he also played for Flamengo, Grêmio and Atlético-MG.

“I talked to Erazo, who is from the same city as my parents. He gave me a lot of advice, told me to do my best, be confident to get back to the 2019 level. And that, with that level or a little more, I could reach the goal of reaching the first division with Vasco,” he pointed out.

Asked which Sánchez arrives at Cruz-Maltino, whether the 2019 standout or the 2020 player, when it became just an option, he said that a player “with more confidence” arrives:

“A Sánchez arrives much better than the one in 2019, with more confidence. I want to get in shape as quickly as possible so that I can demonstrate what is expected of me.”

As soon as the club announced the agreement with the striker, many fans remembered the goal against rival Flamengo, in the rout of Independiente del Valle by Libertadores last year. The Ecuadorian said he knew a little about the style of Brazilian football and assessed the goal against Rubro-Negro as a “very beautiful experience”.

“The characteristic [do futebol brasileiro] it is about touching the ball a lot, speed and a little strength. The goal against Flamengo was something exciting because they won the Recopa. It was a rematch for me because, here in Maracanã, I couldn’t do much. Then, I entered the last 30 minutes of the match in Quito and, in the first play, I was able to score. It was a rematch for me, a very beautiful experience,” he guaranteed.