Santos confirms resumption of agreement with Brahma and closes a three-year partnership

O saints confirmed this Friday the resumption of the partnership with Brahma in an agreement signed for three years. The information had been anticipated for the Sports Gazette.

The agreement between Santos and Brahma “encompasses men’s and women’s football, initiatives to improve the club’s infrastructure and, above all, actions for the Santos fans, always valuing the fans’ passion for the club and bringing them even closer to their idols”, according to the official note from Peixe. More recently, the company was at Santos between 2018 and 2020.

Life is made up of cycles: Beginnings, middles, ends and RESTARTS! But there are things that never change, Brahmosidade has always been present and running through the fans’ veins. #TANNOSODNA O #DNABRAHMEIRO it’s part of that story. We are back! 🍻⚽ #Enjoy with moderation @BrahmaBeer pic.twitter.com/WKqQMCsdri — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) September 3, 2021

“It’s great to resume this important partnership with Brahma, which will even bring us closer to our audience with the lives that this union will provide. Undoubtedly, there is a lot of identity between the two brands. Welcome back Brahma, with all his Brahmosity to our fans!” said Andres Rueda, president of Santos.

“The partnership between Brahma and Santos is already historic. Now, we want to expand this trajectory with the club, always bringing the fans and their love for the club as the main focus. Therefore, we want to bring unique and unforgettable actions to the fans, always valuing all the love of Santos for the team, for the players and for the players”, said Harry Racz, Regional Marketing Manager of Ambev Brewery.

To mark the renewal of the partnership, Brahma is preparing a special initiative for fans this coming Saturday. Fans will be able to warm up for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship following a live special in Santos TV, with the participation of distinguished Santos, former players and even athletes from the current cast of the women’s team. The broadcast has a start date at 7:30 pm (GMT).

As the Sports Gazette, the agreement will allow members to benefit from Ambev products, in addition to discounts at partner companies of the “Movement for a Better Football”, such as Centauro, Zé Delivery and Pepsico. Brahma will not be in the Santos uniform.

Another positive point for Peixe is the Brahmeiro Fund, created to raise money for initiatives to modernize partner clubs. That’s how Alvinegro reformulated the academy of CT Rei Pelé and the big screens of Vila Belmiro.

Leave your comment