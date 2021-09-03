Santos needs to break taboo to give Fernando Diniz “breath”

Santos need to break a taboo to overcome the bad moment and beat Cuiabá this Saturday, at 9 pm (GMT), at Arena Pantanal, for the 19th and final round of the first round of the Brazilian Championship.

Peixe never won in the arena in Cuiabá. There were four games, with two draws and two defeats since 2014.

Coach Fernando Diniz has to break this bad record. He was kept after the 4-0 loss to Flamengo and elimination to Libertad (PAR) in the Sudamericana, but the board is waiting for a reaction.

“Everyone is focused on improving and the game brings the result, but the day-to-day influences daily. There is a dissatisfaction on the part of everyone for the result, but great credit for the work of the committee and athletes. We have full conditions to revert and give a breath to the season sequence,” said André Mazzuco, football executive at Santos, last Thursday.

Santos starts the round in 11th place, with 22 points. Cuiabá is the 14th, with 21.

See Santos’ games at Arena Pantanal:

2/4/2014: Mixto-MT 0 x 0 Santos – first phase of the Copa do Brasil

5/18/2014: Santos 1 x 2 Atlético-MG – 5th round of the Brazilian Championship

11/23/2014: Santos 0 x 1 São Paulo – 36th round of the Brazilian Championship

3/8/2016: Santos 0 x 0 Flamengo – 18th round of the Brazilian Championship

