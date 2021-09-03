SBT and producer are sentenced to pay compensation to a couple from the “Fábrica de Weddings”; know the values ​​and why

What had everything to be a fairy tale, became a nightmare for a couple from the city of São Paulo. In 2016, the lovebirds were selected to participate in the reality “Fábrica de Weddings”, by SBT. However, with days before the ceremony, the production called and canceled the event. Now, according to UOL, the station has been ordered by the São Paulo Court to pay compensation of R$74 thousand to the couple. Geez!

In the program, a team of experts led by journalist Chris Flores and chef de cuisine, Carlos Bertolazzi, had the mission of preparing a wedding party within seven days. The newlyweds would not have to worry about anything or bear any cost. Buffet, venue, clothing, ornaments, menus, musical performances and all other expenses would be covered by the production.

After accepting the application, the couple – whose names were not revealed – invited around 100 people to the ceremony, which was scheduled for December 14th. Among family and friends, the groom’s father, who lives in Spain, even bought air tickets to come to Brazil with his wife just to honor the couple.

According to information from UOL, when there were only 24 days before the wedding, the program’s producer canceled everything, alleging “problems with the schedule”. The couple even tried to contact the station, but had no further response. To try to resolve the situation, they looked for the buffet where the event would be to try to assume the costs and stick to the plans, but they didn’t move forward after discovering the sky-high values.

The defense told the court that then “the calvary began and the shame of having to unmark everything“. In addition to telling all the guests that there would be no more party, the couple needed to return the presents, which had already started to arrive, and explain to their 8-year-old daughter why their parents’ wedding was not going to happen again. “Due to all the humiliation and the embarrassing situation, the bride started to have anxiety attacks”, said lawyers Liliane C. Agostinho Leite and Alexandre Rossignolli.

Two years later, in 2018, the couple sealed the union civilly, but did not celebrate the occasion due to lack of financial resources. Also according to the lawyers, not even the friends were aware of the wedding, all because the feeling of humiliation remained with them.

Silvio Santos’ station presented a defense, justifying that the event was a “donation”, which had to be “aborted for numerous reasons”, and not a consumer relationship in which the couple purchased and paid for a service. “The undoing of the donation promise cannot be considered an illegal act, nor can it give rise to compensation. The Court cannot force the broadcaster to make a donation under court”, claimed the channel.

SBT completed by stating that the couple already had a life together before participating in the program, “which mitigates, in fact, the importance of the ceremony”. For the station’s defense, the process is nothing more than a “whim” of the couple.

The judge responsible for the case, Rodrigo de Castro Carvalho, did not agree with the argument. According to him, the bride and groom were not notified in advance that the ceremony could be cancelled. “From the moment they proposed to hold a wedding party, which is a well-known fact that it is a solemn ritual with the presence of guests and the realization of a couple’s dream, they assumed the obligation”, said the magistrate.

The amount of R$74,000 is not just a debt of SBT. The producer of the reality, Formata Produções e Conteúdo, was also condemned. Payment must be made “jointly” by the two companies; it’s R$49,000 in the costs of a party in the same place where the program would be recorded and R$25,000 in compensation for moral damages. This amount can also be increased by interest and monetary correction. Despite the court decision, the broadcaster and the producer can still appeal.

