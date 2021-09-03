Season 5 of La Casa de Papel: Netflix has already released the start of the series by surprise – News Viewed on the web

Streaming surprised fans of La Casa de Papel and launched the beginning of season 5 on YouTube.

There is less than a day to go before season 5 of La Casa de Papel premieres in the Netflix catalog and the streaming surprised fans by releasing the series’ start on YouTube. With an epic war awaiting our group of thieves, the new episodes begin immediately after the events of season 4 and already leave in the air the tense atmosphere that will take over the story in this final stretch. Watch:

What will happen in season 5 of La Casa de Papel?

In these first 15 minutes of episode 1, we see Sierra (Najwa Nimri) arriving at the hideout of the Professor (Álvaro Morte) and recalling her departure from the police by handing in that the government knew that Río (Miguel Herrán) was being tortured. Sierra says she just won’t kill him right away out of consideration for her unborn child. “There is someone who will need me for the next 18 years,” he says.

She ends up shooting the Professor in the foot, but says the goal is to get the gang leader accused of terrorism and imprisoned for life. “His condemnation is our salvation,” continues the character. The dialogue supports the theory that Sierra’s baby may be responsible for the big turnaround in their story and even that the ex-cop could end up joining the “crash.”

New characters in La Casa de Papel

Among the new characters entering the series is Rafael (Patrick Created), son of Berlin (Pedro Alonso). The first dialogue between the two makes it clear that they have a troubled relationship and the father still blames his son for having ruined the marriage with his ex-wife, Rafael’s mother. One of the theories regarding this dynamic of the duo is that Tatiana (Diana Gómez) will enter the middle of the mess and may have an involvement with Rafael.

We are also introduced to another new cast member: José Manuel Seda as Sagasta, the commander of the military army called in to invade the bank and end the group at all costs. Finally, in the meantime, inside the place, the thieves face moments of tension: the main one is the climax between Denver (Jaime Lorente) and Stockholm (Esther Acebo) after a fight.

La Casa de Papel Season 5: When will it premiere?

Part 1 of season 5 of La Casa de Papel hits Netflix on September 3rd and part 2 on December 3rd.

