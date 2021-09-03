Security camera footage shows a moment when a nanny is heavily attacked by her employer in Salvador: ‘She’s going to end up in the hospital!’; watch

Last month, a case of assault and private imprisonment shocked the country. Nanny Raiana Ribeiro da Silva, 25, threw herself from the third floor of a building in Salvador (BA), after being held by her employer. This Thursday (2), images were released from the apartment’s security cameras, which show the exact moment when the young woman is cruelly attacked by Melina Esteves França.

The G1 learned from the delegate responsible for the accusations, Tiago Pinto, that the images have already been sent to the expert witness and that the investigation has 30 days to complete. The case is under judicial secrecy. The woman is investigated for domestic violence against 12 other employees and on Wednesday (1), she saw her then lawyer abandon the case.

According to an article shown by the newspaper “BATV”, there are more than one hour and twenty minutes of images recorded by security cameras. The reporter also contacted Raiana, who revealed that the attacks began the day before she fled. The records showed that, on that day, the aggressor and the young woman were talking in the living room of the apartment and the subject was the employee’s departure from her job.

Melina França asks if the nanny would leave the house immediately and the employee denies it. The boss then says that she will only be able to leave after 15 days and the young woman says that she wants to go the next day, which is promptly denied by the woman. After the conversation, the atmosphere gets heavy in the apartment and all the horrible scenes take place in front of the businesswoman’s three daughters.

“You hit me!”, said Rayana. The woman then questions: “What’s up? What are you going to do to me?”. At this point, another person enters the place and asks Melina to stop the attacks. “Mel, look at me! Look at me! Don’t do anything to her!”, asks the woman. “I want her to shut up. Otherwise, she and I leave here in a coffin”, answers the businesswoman. Watch:

The next day, the threats and attacks started again. Around 6:30 am, the nanny even passed out on top of one of the children after being heavily assaulted. Check out:

At another moment, Raiana appears sitting on the sofa, next to Melina, with one of the girls on her lap. After ordering the nanny to hand over her daughter to a third person, the woman begins the assaults. In addition to slapping, punching and pulling her hair, the ex-boss even hits the young woman on the back with both hands, who tries at all costs to defend herself. “I know how to hit, I don’t leave a mark on you. I blow your head so bad you end up in the hospital. Don’t play with me!“, threatens the businesswoman. It is also possible to hear Melina asking if the victim thinks what she was doing is right, while hitting Raiana on the head and face. The ex-boss still asks for respect and calls the victim horrible names. Raiana Ribeiro was taken to the bathroom by her mistress and minutes later, the third person in the house tells Melina that the young woman jumped out of the building using the tipper. After the nanny jumped in, Melina França started calling for the doorman. “Concierge! Oh boy, for God’s sake, come here because she wants to kill my daughter”, he shouted. Businesswoman attacks nanny part 2 pic.twitter.com/XSYUbUtcSD — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) September 3, 2021

In an interview with the TV Bahia report, the nanny denied accusations that she had assaulted the child. “It’s a lie. All three girls only sleep with the pillow in their lap. ‘Put’ the girls to lie down there and ‘put’ the girls to sleep. She woke up in the morning, started beating me, told this Camila to pick up the girl and started hitting me. The girl doesn’t have a bruise, she doesn’t have a beating, because she didn’t have any of that, it’s her lie”, he vented.