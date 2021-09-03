see how to use the feature that shows common tastes

The novelty consists of putting together a playlist in pairs and checking similar musical tastes

O Spotify Match is among us! Starting this Thursday (2), users can share a link with one more person for the application itself to show musical similarity data between the pair. Afterwards, the Spotify ride one playlist with the coincidences and differences reported. Understand the news and see how to do it!

Learn more about Spotify Match

The functionality has been available to beta users for a few weeks and was officially made available to the general public this Thursday morning (2).

When sharing a link with a person who also uses Spotify, both will have access to a story with the percentage of similarity between the two, and also a playlist full of songs heard by the duo.

The tool is perfect for the user to discover common tastes and what their partner hears differently.

Any user, premium or free, you can join Spotify Match and compare songs. However, subscribers have access to some extra data, such as seeing which tracks are listened to by both or just one of the users.

Step by step

See below how to make your Spotify Match by cell phone:

1) Open your Spotify and go to “Search”. find the tab “Done for you”.

"Search".

2) Find the area “Playlist for 2” and click on “Create a Match”.

"Done for you".

3) Share the link with the person you want. Remembering that recipient must be a Spotify user (free or paid).

It is not possible to use the same link with more than one person. To check your musical match with different people, it is necessary to create different links.

Invitation to the match.

4) When the person accepts, you will be notified.

Photo: Reproduction/Spotify

5) Go to see the playlist.

Users premium can choose the track they want to listen to and know which songs are heard by the duo or just one of the members.

Already Spotify users free can’t view this feature and can only hear a preview of the songs from playlist or the tracks in random mode.

Playlist of match. View for users premium.

6) Tap the green circle above the usernames in the playlist, to see a story with data.

Photo: Reproduction/Spotify

